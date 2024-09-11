Town Clerk sues North Canaan for legal costs

NORTH CANAAN — Earlier this year, First Selectman Brian Ohler submitted a complaint to the Connecticut Attorney General regarding misconduct by Town Clerk Jean Jacquier. After months of legal back-and-forth, Jacquier filed a lawsuit in August against the Town of North Canaan for $15,000 to cover legal fees.

Jacquier has served in Town Hall more than 30 years, first joining as assistant town clerk in 1993 and becoming elected to the position in 2017.

Ohler’s initial complaint in January cited “illegal and unethical” actions by Jacquier, including “placing official campaign solicitation material on the official town clerk board within Town Hall while serving in such a role.” The complaint stated Jacquier has left Town Hall for up to two hours with the vault and sensitive material unsecured.

The complaint stated, “This act is a willful abandonment of vital town records. Jean has also failed to file and fine candidates for their lack of timely submissions. Jean slandered a staff member with hellacious names, spoken to me and sent via text to the second selectman.”

Later in May, Ohler added to his filing that excessive material was being shredded and he questioned the content of those documents.

Jacquier has denied these accusations, aside from the campaign material posted to the town board, which she said was removed after the issue was raised.

“Someone has been feeding him information prior to the time Brian took office,” said Jacquier, citing a complaint to the Attorney General that was dated Oct. 1, 2023 (Ohler was elected in November 2023).

Ohler stated several of the complaints against Jacquier were filed before he took office in North Canaan.

In a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Sept. 3, Selectman Jesse Bunce said Jacquier requested financial assistance from the town to cover legal fees several months ago. Bunce requested an executive session to discuss with his fellow selectmen, which was denied on the advice of the town’s attorney, per Ohler.

“I would also like to remind everyone that Jeannie was voted into her position by the taxpayers. That is where this should be settled: in the voting box,” said Bunce.

Ohler noted all three selectmen were advised by town counsel and the Attorney General that there is a confidentiality clause surrounding the investigation.

“The whole board is mentioned in the lawsuit. We do not discuss it,” said Ohler. “When the Attorney General releases the information you will all be made aware of it.”

On why the matter was issued to the Attorney General, Ohler said, “When I receive allegations I have an obligation to the town to do what’s right legally, ethically, and morally,” which, he added, includes forwarding complaints to the appropriate authority.

The findings of both the suit and the complaint are still pending.

