Turning Back the Pages 1/9/25

125 years ago —

January 1900

SHARON — Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Dakin who were prostrated, or nearly so, by the loss of their store, are able to be about again. We extend our sympathies to them.

Barnum, Richardson Company advanced the wages of many of their employees ten percent on New Year’s day. The wages of some of the moulders were increased that amount last fall.

Everybody is filling his ice house or getting ready to do so. The water in Salmon Creek is very low and the cold weather of the past week has frozen that nearly all solid.

Miss Grace PerLee entered upon her duties at the post office on Tuesday last. Mr. Marvin has moved his telegraph office into Mr. Marckress jewelry store.

The lake froze over Fri. Dec. 29. Last winter it closed on Dec. 13.

A.H. Heaton & Co.’s store is now nicely lighted by acetylene gas — a great improvement over the oil lamps.

Weather Prognosticator Gates of Winsted says there are 34 snow storms between us and the time when the dandelions begin to raise their heads again. For seven years he has told within one of the number due each year. Even the government officials recognize his abilities as a weather prophet, for at their request he now submits two monthly reports to the weather bureau.

100 years ago —

January 1925

Messrs. Martin and Rand wish to announce that they will as usual take contracts to fill ice houses and sell ice at the lake as they have done in recent years. Old customers will be taken care of and any new ones welcomed.

News comes from Providence, R.I., that Francis Mitchell, formerly of this place, recently took unto himself a bride. Francis’ many friends here extend hearty congratulations.

LIME ROCK — Morris Judd has moved on his father’s farm in White Hollow.

50 years ago —

January 1975

The Brothers Pizza House in Lakeville has received a second warning to package its garbage so that animals will not strew it over the neighborhood, Salisbury Health Officer Dr. Henry E. Gallup said this week. Neighbors have repeatedly complained that dogs and raccoons have feasted on the garbage from the restaurant on Ethan Allen Street, Dr. Gallup explained. He and Town Sanitarian Joseph Pinkham have investigated.

If you’re wondering about that “crow” in Lakeville that seems to like to land on the uncovered heads of humans, his name is Smokey. He is a friendly pet raven belonging to 14-year-old Jim Hickey of Lakeville. Tuesday morning, Smokey tried to land on Jeff Folland, 12, in front of the Post Office. This startled many passersby thinking the bird was attacking the youth.

KENT — The new public skating rink behind the town garage is ready for gay blades. Lights are being installed at the rink to increase the hours of skating fun. Backed by the Park and Recreation Commission, the new facility was made possible by volunteer effort on the part of the Kent Fire Department, the Boy Scouts, the Kent town crew, and private individuals.

W. Samuel Whitbeck has been a patient at Sharon Hospital this week. He slipped and fell last Sunday morning outside the Salisbury Pharmacy, but apparently suffered no broken bones.

Karl Saliter of Jackson Hill Road, Sharon, is reported in fair condition and recuperating from injuries sustained in a truck accident Christmas Eve on Leedsville Road in Amenia. Mr. Saliter, returning to Sharon on a service call in Amenia, lost control of his Sharon Oil Company service truck when the vehicle skidded on ice at approximately 6 p.m. The truck slid down a ditch alongside the road and struck a culvert. The truck was totalled in the mishap. Mr. Saliter, owner of the Sharon Oil Company, suffered a broken right hip and four broken ribs.

Richard L. Kubarek will be among Connecticut’s 46 new licensed pharmacists to be honored at formal ceremonies next Monday at the new Sheraton in Hartford.

Mr. and Mrs. John H. Belter of South Burlington, Vt., formerly of Tory Hill Farm, Lakeville, are the parents of a son, David, born Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m. He was the first baby of 1975 for Burlington. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Nelson of New Canaan. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. J. Henry Belter of Lakeville.

Canaan has its own New Year’s baby this year — little Lori Jean Becker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Becker of High Street. Lori Jean made her debut in this world at one minute past midnight New Year’s morning. She was born in Winsted Memorial Hospital.

25 years ago —

January 2000

More than 80 people crowded into Kent Town Hall last Tuesday Night to learn more about the consent decree to clean up the PCB contamination in the Housatonic River caused by the General Electric Company plant in Pittsfield. Officials from federal and state environmental agencies attempted to give an overview of the consent decree and answered numerous questions. However, after the four-hour meeting was over it was clear those present wanted more time to understand exactly what the decree contains and whether it is in the best interest of the Housatonic River. Others at the meeting left uncertain the contamination in the Connecticut portion of the river would ever be cleaned.

Although 8-pound, 7-ounce Aaron James Greene was due on Christmas, he took a little longer — until Jan. 2 — making him the first baby born at Sharon Hospital this year. The son of Ruth and James Greene of Millbrook, Aaron was born at 11:48 a.m. Sunday after just four hours of labor, something Mrs. Greene attributes to staying active right until she was about to give birth.