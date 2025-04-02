Turning Back the Pages

125 years ago — 1900

A large motor-omnibus will be run next summer between Torrington, Litchfield and Bantam Lake. The ‘bus is to be propelled by a Yale improved two cycle gasoline engine of twelve horse power which is specially constructed for automobiles. It will carry nine passengers and four large trunks. The vehicle is being built for Geo. D. Jones, a livery man of Torrington by the Dennison Electrical Engineering Co. of New Haven who guarantee that it will be able to mount hills of sixteen per cent grade.

The roads are getting settled rapidly and have not been as bad this season as usual, owing to good work by our roadmen and the absence of snow and cold weather this winter. The graveling of Main street has been a good object lesson, for this road has been in excellent condition all winter.

SALISBURY — W.W. Hortie, who burned his arm a few days ago, has taken cold in the wound, and now has a very painful arm.

This week a wealthy New York man came to this office to ascertain if there were any summer cottages in the market which he could rent this coming summer. We did the best we could for him but we fear he did not succeed in finding a place, for there seems to be none. This is only another instance that more houses are needed. How long will it be thus. The village is trying hard to grow and it should be helped. If more houses are needed they should be forthcoming. It would be a good investment all around, for more families bring more business and prosperity.

SHARON — Fred Morehouse moved this week into part of A.M. Card’s house. Mr. Morehouse intends on enlarging his livery business, we understand.

Master James Ellis is now the new boy at the Journal office.

For the benefit of our fishermen we would state that it is a violation of the law to take more than 30 trout in one day.

Edward Beebe, who has been employed as driver at the Wells Hill Farm, goes to-day to take a position as conductor on the trolley road between Winsted and Torrington.

Brother S.C. Beckley of the Canaan News has completed his 17th year as editor of that up to date paper. Mr. Beckley has labored well and as a result the News is prosperous and newsy. Make it continue thus.

100 years ago — 1925

Twin sons were born to Rev. and Mrs. Frank Lambert of Salisbury at the Hartford Hospital, on Monday morning, March 30th. Mrs. Lambert and children are doing very well.

The Act authorizing the Salisbury Savings Society to merge with The Robbins Burrall Trust Company was accepted by more than 2-3 of the corporators of the Savings Society at the meeting held March 30th, and by more than 2-3 of the stock of the Trust Company at the meeting held April 1st, and the merger is now an accomplished fact, and the assets of the Savings Society held in the Savings Department of the Trust Company.

Mrs. Rose Mitchell wishes to say that her cottage on Water Street occupied by Millard Kipp is not for sale or rental at the present time. This statement is made to put an end to rumors and to save needless time and trouble to rent hunters.

Howard Doty has finished his duties at Benjamin’s Store and will help his father in the ice business this summer. Vincent Walsh of Ore Hill takes Howard’s place at Benjamin’s.

50 years ago — 1975

Regional high school teachers offered Tuesday to forego any general salary increase for 1975-76 if 4.4 teaching positions now threatened are retained. The teachers also seek written safeguards and limits on any future staff cutbacks. The next move apparently belongs to the Housatonic Valley Regional High School Board of Education, which meets next Tuesday.

Legal papers calling for a new trial for 20-year-old Peter A. Reilly were filed Wednesday in Litchfield County Superior Court. The papers were submitted by defense attorneys seeking a reversal of Reilly’s 1974 first-degree manslaughter conviction.

Salisbury has the highest percentage of residents over 60 and over 65 of any town in Connecticut, Rev. Frank O. Reed, municipal agent for the aging, reported Tuesday night. He said that 27 per cent of the town’s approximately 3,700 residents are over 60 and 20 per cent are over 65, thus placing Salisbury “at the top of the ratio list.”

The new post office on Kent Green will open its doors to patrons for the first time April 7. Business at the present post office on Main Street will close at noon, Saturday April 5, marking the end of 42 years in the old building.

25 years ago — 2000

Cable modem? DSL? No matter how one frames the question, the answer remains the same: high-speed Internet access at an affordable price won’t be coming to the Northwest Corner any time soon, according to spokesmen for the local phone and cable service providers.

Lou Bucceri was honored March 19 as the Outstanding Lion of the Year by the Salisbury Lions Club at the Cornucopia Restaurant in Torrington.

After 27 years, the Kent Market has changed hands. As of Tuesday, residents Caralee and David Rochovansky took over ownership of the former A&P on Main Street. Last month, former owners Peter and Florence Jordhamo of Fairfield decided to retire, just as the Rochovanskys decided to leave their position as caretakers of the Preston Mountain Club after 19 years. The Rochovanskys will be at the market full time.