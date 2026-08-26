Turning Back the Pages - August 27, 2026

125 years ago — August 1901

LIME ROCK — John Owen is cutting his tobacco. It was injured some by late storms. H. Goodwin has the best field of the plant we have seen.

SHARON — Master Gerard English celebrated his fourth birthday on Wednesday by giving a most delightful party at the Inn to a host of his young friends.

LIME ROCK — Chas. Vosburgh is having a cellar dug preparatory to building a new house just east of the Casino.

It is said on good authority that the lockup at Salisbury is in a foul and unfit condition and needs cleaning and new bedding. The matter should be looked into by the proper authorities and remedied without delay.

LIME ROCK — A valuable gray horse, one of a team owned by James Richardson, was kicked by its mate in the side last Saturday, while in pasture on the farm. It lived but a few hours.

Mr. Sterling Chapin is enjoying himself in town these days with his fine automobile. The machine is a two seater, has a carriage top and is fitted in every way for service and comfort.

LIME ROCK — Mrs. Emil Jussamine and two or three children have picked and sold huckleberries to the amount of $130 this season. That is picking huckleberries some.

100 years ago — August 1926

SALISBURY — Elizabeth Selleck Nickerson, aged fifty, died at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Bridgeport, on Sunday Aug. 15th of blood poisoning. Services were held in the Falls Village Congregational Church. Interment in Grassy Hill cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Arthur E. Nickerson of Bridgeport, one sister, Mrs. Celina Hall of Lakeville and one brother, James Selleck of Salisbury.

Last Saturday night some one broke into Edward Raynsford’s garage and took the Chrysler sedan. The loss of the car was discovered Sunday morning. The state police were notified and after awhile the car was found abandoned near Hotchkiss School with its gas tank practically empty. The tank was full the night before and it would appear that some one must have driven it about 200 miles during the night, and brought it back to town. The reason of this stunt has not been learned as yet unless it was the act of some one who wanted a joy ride pretty badly.

Miss Emma Reed is now employed at the Millerton bank.

Four government airplanes of the Martin bomber type passed over this section last Saturday afternoon enroute from Glens Falls, N.Y. to Hartford. They made the trip in about two hours.

LIME ROCK — Mr. Salem has had a bathroom put in his house this week by A.E. Bauman of Lakeville.

50 years ago — August 1976

CANAAN — Flags flew at half staff in Canaan this week and some stores closed during the morning Wednesday in honor of State’s Attorney John F. Bianchi. Bianchi, 54, was stricken with a massive heart attack and died while golfing Sunday at the Canaan Country Club.

Peter Reilly’s attorney said Tuesday that he “doesn’t know” if the sudden death Sunday of State’s Attorney John F. Bianchi will have any effect on Reilly’s upcoming re-trial. T.F. Gilroy Daly reported that Mr. Bianchi had assured his office last week the agreed-upon substitute charge of manslaughter would be filed in Litchfield Superior Court by Sept. 1.

As part of a proposal to reduce auto emissions in the state, the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection suggests a statewide system of bikeways. The Northwest Corner is part of this plan, with bikeways connecting all seven Northwest Corner towns.

Biting off more than he could chew proved fatal for a large-mouth bass which was found floating on Lake Wononscopomuc last week, having choked to death on the large sunfish in its mouth, according to Frank Markey, manager of the Salisbury Town Grove. The two fish are now frozen and waiting to be picked up by state officials.

An elaborately embroidered quilt of the State of Connecticut hangs at the Cornwall Historical Society. Rivers and main roads are stitched on the various colored counties. The quilt was made in 1886 by Emma Tracy Gold for the Grange Centennial in 1886 and is shown through the courtesy of Mrs. Betty Gold of West Cornwall.

The West Cornwall Garage on Route 7 above the covered bridge, long a community landmark, has been sold by Ben (Stoney) Stone to Jim Philip and Michael Jack, both of New Preston. The garage, which was opened in 1928 by George Cochrane, was purchased by Stone in 1951 from Ed Cartwright and has been operated by him and his two sons, Howard and Ricky, since that time.

25 years ago — August 2001

Many students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School are rejoicing with word they will have an extra week of summer vacation. In a press release, Region 1 Acting Superintendent Patricia Chamberlain said because of the construction project at the school, it would be in the best interests of safety to delay the opening until Sept. 5. Elementary schools in the district are slated to open Wednesday, Aug. 29.

SHARON — Work on Tichnor Road has been suspended until action has been taken on an application to designate the byway a scenic road. The town crew began to widen and straighten a stretch of the dirt road but was told to halt work the same day by First Selectman Robert Moeller. A conversation with Tichnor Road resident Cory Shaff informed the first selectman that a portion of the work area fell within a “high sensitivity” zone for prehistoric cultural resources. Mr. Shaff submitted a scenic road application Aug. 6 for the piece of Tichnor Road between Caroline Drive and East Street. The application was signed by 13 owners/residents of the 10 lots on Tichnor Road.

The Beckley House and Geer Village projects are progressing well, a fact that is evident to anyone passing by on Route 7. What moved forward with no fanfare last week was the closing on financing for Geer Village, a senior housing and community center that includes a YMCA branch. The project is expected to cost $21.4 million.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.