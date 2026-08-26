Turning Back the Pages - August 27, 2026

Latest News
“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit
Richard Feiner And Annette Stover
Aug 26, 2026
Provided
Continuing a popular tradition, the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-performance-only staged reading of “The Divine Sister,” another riotous comic romp by the acclaimed playwright and performer Charles Busch, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
The play is a wild and witty homage to Hollywood films that feature nuns — from “The Song of Bernadette” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s” to “The Singing Nun” and “The Sound of Music.” It is classic Charles Busch: wickedly funny, gloriously over-the-top and overflowing with theatrical joy.
Busch is no stranger to the Playhouse, which has previously produced readings of his Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” and his hilarious spoof, “Die Mommie Die!” High time indeed to celebrate this irreverently reverent piece of theater.
“The Divine Sister” centers on the Mother Superior of St. Veronica’s Convent and her efforts to save the struggling order and school, which are upended by mysterious visitors, forbidden romance, shocking revelations and increasingly outrageous miracles. In a review of the play’s original production, The New York Times wrote, “‘The Divine Sister’ finds Mr. Busch returned to peak form. This gleefully twisted tale of the secret lives of nuns — in which the playwright doubles as leading lady — is Mr. Busch’s freshest, funniest work in years.”
In addition to Busch, the reading reunites members of the play’s original 2010 Off-Broadway cast: two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser; 2021 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient Julie Halston; and Sharon Playhouse favorites Jennifer Van Dyck and Jonathan Walker. Completing the cast is Lucy Rhoades, seen earlier this season at Sharon Playhouse in “Swingtime Canteen” and last summer in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
“This is the kind of special event we love to present,” said Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress. “Charles is one of our country’s great comic playwrights and performers, and every time he comes to Sharon it’s a celebration. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his work for the first time, ‘The Divine Sister’ is a wonderful introduction. Reuniting so much of the original Off-Broadway cast for one unforgettable evening makes this a truly special event.”
Busch has been recognized with countless awards for his indelible contributions to American theater. He was inducted into New York’s Theater Hall of Fame in 2024 in honor of his distinctive body of work. He also is the subject of the documentary film, “The Lady in Question is Charles Busch.”
The reading will take place on the Olsen Stage, with all proceeds going to benefit Sharon Playhouse’s productions and educational programs and helping ensure that the Playhouse continues to thrive as a cultural destination for audiences and artists in the region.
“The Divine Sister” is presented by Dugazon and Pete Hathaway, producers, in association with Amy Danis and Mark Johannes, associate producers.
The day before the reading, producer Hathaway will host “A Divine Celebration with Charles Busch,” an exclusive cocktail party on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. All ticket proceeds from this event will also directly benefit the Sharon Playhouse.
Tickets for both “The Divine Sister” and “A Divine Celebration with Charles Busch” are available at sharonplayhouse.org.
Keep ReadingShow less
KK Kozik sees things differently
Natalia Zukerman
Aug 26, 2026
Natalia Zukerman
Maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see.
— KK Kozik
KK Kozik has a theory about getting older.
“I don’t think you have eyes to see until you have eyes to see,” said the painter. “And maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see, and maybe that’s what comes with wisdom.”
It is a particularly fitting philosophy for an artist whose paintings often begin with the world around her but rarely end there. There might be something recognizable — a stone wall, an apple tree, a crow — but then there is something less certain. Something that appears to be one thing becomes another upon inspection. Memory gets involved. So does imagination. So does time.
Since moving from New York City to Sharon, Connecticut in 2006, the landscape around her has become increasingly important to that process.
“I just saw things differently,” Kozik said.
The change was not immediate. She remembers an earlier version of herself driving through Vermont without paying much attention to what was happening beyond the windshield.
“I didn’t have the means to see what was happening around me,” she said. “I just sort of la, la, la, la, la, driving to Vermont.”
But, she said, she started to pay attention differently.
“I became more sensitized as time went on,” she said.
Asked whether that change came with age, she said, “Age and so-called wisdom.”
There’s a sense of loss in her landscapes, but a particular kind of loss that also has a twinge of redemption. Specifically, what happens to a landscape when people leave it?
“When the people go away, the wildlife comes back,” Kozik said.
KK Kozik in her studio with her painting “Golden Delicious.”Natalia Zukerman
Kozik’s work has never settled into a single recognizable formula. She has painted landscapes, figures and still lifes, moved toward abstraction and returned to representation. Her subjects change, but the underlying impulse remains: to take what is in front of her and discover what else there might be.
Kozik describes herself as someone who is always trying to figure things out. Her paintings often have the feeling of a thought in progress rather than a conclusion. They have been called “single-line novellas,” a description that makes sense: They can contain the suggestion of an entire story without telling you exactly what happened.
The animals are part of that storytelling.
They arrived partly because of what was disappearing.
“They were like the new redemption in a way,” she said.
There is something almost funny about the way Kozik talks about this — not because the loss itself is funny, but because she refuses to turn it into a grand pronouncement. She observes something, considers it, and lets it complicate the work.
That same sensibility comes through when she talks about her own development as an artist. Her paintings make room for interpretation. They don’t always tell the viewer what an animal symbolizes, or why a landscape has been altered, or where a particular image came from. Instead, they leave enough evidence to make you curious and enough room for your own stories.
The effect is not accidental. Kozik has spent years thinking about how images work, both as paintings and as containers for ideas.
Her work is currently included in “The Naturalist,” a group exhibition on view through Sept. 13 at Kenise Barnes Fine Art in Kent, alongside Richard Klein, Sally Maca, Rick Shaefer and Tricia Wright. The exhibition brings together artists whose work engages with the natural world, including its forms, histories and mysteries.
Kozik is an especially apt fit for the exhibition. She is described by the gallery as a landscape painter, figurative painter and interiors/still-life painter whose work frequently moves toward painterly abstraction. Her practice, the gallery notes, is “fluid and continuous” — always searching for new pictorial problems to solve.
That search has also extended beyond her own studio.
For several years, Kozik ran ICEHOUSE Project Space, an 18th-century icehouse on Sharon’s town green that she transformed into an unusual venue for contemporary art. It opened in 2018 with Dan Devine’s “Inside-Out NASCAR” and went on to host site-specific projects by artists including Mark Dion, Eric Aho, Janet Biggs, Richard Klein, Kristin Jones, Lisa Hoke and Ryan Frank. The projects addressed everything from the decline of winged insects and native and invasive plants to Sharon’s iron industry, its gardens and its history as an ice-producing community.
The space is now closed, but its premise still feels connected to Kozik’s painting practice. Each project responded in some way to the physical location, turning what might otherwise have been a little historic outbuilding into a setting for contemporary art.
Kozik’s own work does something similar with the landscape. She takes a place and lets it become more than a place.
Kozik’s paintings tell us that something happened before we arrived, and that something will happen after we leave.
And then there is the question of what to do with the space in between.
Maybe Kozik’s paintings are less about that space and more about an idea, as she put it, of “which questions to think about.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year
Sally Haver
Aug 26, 2026
Caitlin Von Graf
For nearly seven decades, the Lakeville Open Horse Show has brought riders, horses and spectators together for a day of competition and community.
This year’s show takes place on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Riga Meadow at Coole Park, 1031 Bengal Amenia Road in Millbrook.
The event, which has been held continuously for 69 years, is open to the public with free admission.
Individual competitions will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and visitors can stop by briefly or settle in for the day.
A food truck, bake sale and portable restrooms will be available on-site.
The show is the primary fundraiser for The Lakeville Pony Club, with proceeds supporting young riders who need financial assistance to participate in lessons. Members and their families work throughout the year to create the event for both competitors and spectators.
Members of the Lakeville Pony Club and Echo the pony arrive for the costume class during the Lakeville Open in 2024.Caitlin Von Graf
For those new to horse shows, the day offers a chance to learn more about the sport and understand what happens in the ring. In equitation competitions, judges evaluate the rider’s skill, from beginners learning walk and trot to more advanced riders navigating cantering and jumping courses.
Hunter competitions focus on the horse’s style and smoothness over fences, while jumper classes emphasize accuracy and speed as horses and riders race against the clock without knocking down rails.
The day also includes a crowd favorite: the costume class, where horses and riders dress up in creative ensembles for a chance at the top prize.
Programs will be available onsite to help spectators identify competitors and horses. A full list of competitions, entry information and details for those interested can be found at rigameadow.com
Whether an experienced equestrian or simply curious about the sport, the Lakeville Open Horse Show offers a chance to enjoy a Hudson Valley tradition that continues to bring the community together.
Keep ReadingShow less
Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.
A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut
D.H. Callahan
Aug 26, 2026
This year, the ARChive of Contemporary Music, or ARC, is moving its collection to a permanent home in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
ARC is somewhat hard to imagine. Comprised mainly of huge collections from musicians, archivists, and DJs, it has compiled more than three million sound recordings, consisting of over 90 million songs.
But with the rate that it collects, there’s a good chance that number has now hit its ninth digit. The collection is arguably even more impressive than its board, which has included such illustrious members as Q-Tip, Keith Richards, Nile Rodgers, Fred Schneider, Martin Scorsese, Paul Simon, Carl Bernstein, and David Bowie, many of whom house their personal collections at ARC.
Given its size, it is likely to take ARC about two years to be open its new location to the public. It hopes to have its collection in the building within a year, and then spend the following year putting it all into place.
Since 1985, founder and director B. George has been storing away musical media on Chambers Street in New York City. George moved to the area in the 1970s, and quickly became friends with many of the day’s top musicians, who would gather in the one downtown eatery open after-hours, Dave’s Lunch. It’s where he met David Bowie and Lou Reed.
George was immersed in the culture, DJing parties, and rubbing elbows with musicians. He worked with Laurie Anderson, and released her ‘O Superman” single on his micro-label One Ten Records.
The artistic scene was thriving, due in no small part to its affordability. New York City had been written off by mainstream America as a dirty, crime-ridden trap.
A famous Daily News headline still tickles George to this day. It reads “Ford to City; Drop Dead.” Even the president of the United States thought New York was irredeemable. But in its weakest hour, the city created one of the greatest assets it’s ever provided: a place for poor artists to create without the looming threat of eviction or starvation.
In 1980, George edited a book titled “Volume: International Discography of the New Wave.” The book was so successful that people started sending him recordings for the next edition. Quickly, George had more than he knew what to do with, so by 1985, he started looking for a home for this rapidly growing collection. He found it on Chambers Street in lower Manhattan for just $68 a month.
The reality of financial constraints seems to be a constant concern for George. To him, the “revitalization” of the city meant fewer opportunities for artists to create without the need for a safety net. That era is now decades in the rear view mirror, and the whole creative world has felt the effects.
Today, George feels that “cool” has become too heavily commoditized to allow artistic scenes to thrive. Once corporate America identifies the next hive of underground cultural activity, it pounces.
George saw this happen in SoHo, where the rent he couldn’t afford in the ‘80s of $100 has now risen to as high as $10,000 a month. This pattern seems to keep repeating. In recent years, a vibrant creative scene in Williamsburg, Brooklyn mirrored the same trajectory, at an accelerated pace. An area littered with loft parties and underground venues in the early 2000s has already been replaced by luxury fashion storefronts in a matter of years.
That’s what’s driven George to move the ARChive out of the city. As his collection continues to grow, there’s simply no way to meet the financial demands for space in Manhattan. So five years ago, he started moving media to Dutchess County, as part of a short term agreement at an estate in Staatsburg. Now he’s found a more permanent solution in Ridgefield, Connecticut
For the ARChive, physical media is the priority. While it has a partnership with archive.org, digitizing millions of songs, and making them available to the public, ARC is not a traditional media library. Its collection has not been open to the public to browse at leisure. Instead, it mostly makes its resources available to researchers and rights holders.
This new home, however, presents new opportunities, and George is excited to share portions of the Archive with a broader audience. This will include a Japanese-style listening area – built in partnership with Klipsch and Sonos – DJ and listening spaces with extra copies of its robust music-book collection (they have over 35,000), and more public-facing spaces to experience otherwise inaccessible recordings. Its Adopt-a-Record program will allow the public to sponsor pieces of media much like sponsoring an endangered animal. For an additional donation, donors can even get their picture taken with their record at the ARC headquarters… once it’s open.
For George and the ARChive of Contemporary Music, the collecting never stops. With collecting trips all over the world, and donations coming in from every imaginable genre, they can only hope that their next expansion won’t be necessary any time soon. For now, it’s time to settle in, and listen to some tunes.
Learn more and support ARC at https://arcmusic.org/
Keep ReadingShow less
A Vietnamese water puppet musical returns to the quarry where it began
Natalia Zukerman
Aug 26, 2026
Provided
“The Magnificent Ms. Pham,” the first Vietnamese American water puppet show, is returning to the water where it was born. The perpetual motion puppet show will be at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, Mass., Aug. 28 and 29, following a sold-out New York City premiere earlier this year. The production was originally developed at TurnPark, where its puppets first danced across the surface of the quarry lake.
Created by Vietnamese American artist Tommy Nguyen and director and designer Doug Fitch, the production tells the story of Nguyen’s mother, Kim Pham, and her journey from Vietnam to the United States. The story moves between memory, Vietnamese history and mythology, and the realities of immigration, following Kim from her childhood in Vietnam through her escape as a “boat person” and eventual life in Houston, Texas.
But this is hardly a conventional historical drama. The story unfolds as a country-western musical, with original music by MUR and additional music by Vietnamese American composer Hao Le. Puppets, shadow theater, songs and water combine to bring figures from Vietnamese history and literature into Kim’s story, including the legendary warrior Lady Trieu and Lady Kieu, the literary heroine who becomes one of Kim’s guides.
The production draws on a Vietnamese theatrical tradition that dates back at least to the 11th century, when water puppetry emerged in the rice-growing communities of the Red River Delta. Traditionally performed on ponds or flooded rice fields, the form uses the water itself as a stage, concealing the mechanisms that allow puppeteers to make wooden figures dance, swim and interact with one another.
For Nguyen and Fitch, the quarry lake adds another dimension to the story. The production was first conceived and developed at TurnPark, including a 2024 workshop and a 2025 festival presentation that featured a giant dragon carrying a Vietnamese village on its back.
The result is a theatrical hybrid: part family history, part mythology, part musical and part visual spectacle. And with the puppets once again moving across TurnPark’s natural quarry lake, the setting is not simply a backdrop — it is part of the show.
“The Magnificent Ms. Pham” will be presented Aug. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. at TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Tickets and information are available at turnpark.com
Keep ReadingShow less
Barry Blitt draws for the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council
Jennifer Almquist
Aug 26, 2026
Jennifer Almquist
A drawing by Barry Blitt is recognizable from a distance simply for his line quality and hint of watercolor. Known for his scathing political cartoons, this longtime cover illustrator for the New Yorker has leaned his shoulder in to support the NWCT Arts Council and its Aug. 29 fundraiser at Buck’s Rock Camp in New Milford. Blitt created a design for limited-edition T-shirts that will be available for sale at the event and online at artsnwct.org.
David Remnick, editor of the New Yorker since 1998, called Blitt “One of the greatest political cartoonists of our time.” A native of Canada, Blitt won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning and has created more than 100 covers for the New Yorker since 1992. Perhaps most memorable is his 2008 iconic fist bump between Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, “The Politics of Fear.” A quarter century of his sketches and drawings are collected in “Blitt: In One Eye and Out the Other,” published by Penguin Putnam. He has created books for children, including “George Washington’s Birthday” and “Once Upon a Time, the End, (Asleep in 60 Seconds).”
When asked about his method, Blitt replied, “You’re trying to get a drawing that looks improvised and fresh, you know? Usually the first drawing I do, I’m not happy with it and I’ll go to a second one or I’ll redraw it several times … But the line becomes labored, so it always really is the first one. It’s probably some kind of Zen thing where you’re not worrying too much or you’re not overthinking it. There’s nothing like an improvised fresh line that’s there the first time you do it. First thought, best thought.”
Given two small prompts by the NWCT Arts Council, Blitt conjured up a fanciful tree in the landscape of the Litchfield Hills, with three artists painting at easels up in the branches. He hand-lettered the banner and reimagined the Arts Council’s logo as hand-painted, with a bit of sky and landscape peeking through. Blitt’s simple depiction of painters in the tree evokes the full spirit of the Council. For 23 years, the NWCT Arts Council has supported artists and creativity in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut. It promotes arts events, maintains an arts calendar, guides individual artists toward grants and funding, housing and studios, and connects the vast network of creative people who live and work in Litchfield County.
Blitt once revealed: “If you’re asking me what I love, it’s that point where I’m just scribbling and trying to make myself laugh and trying to outrage myself.”
Blitt may be best known for skewering politicians and pundits, yet he can also create magic with a child’s eye.
Keep ReadingShow less
Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.
loading