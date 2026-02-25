Turning Back the Pages - February 26, 2026

125 years ago —

February 1901

Mr. G.E. Frink began placing steam heating apparatus in his Pharmacy in the Reed block Monday.

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Kellogg has been engaged the past week in raising the large iron safe from the cellar of the Savings Bank, in order to get at the town records which are in the safe.

LIME ROCK — The roads are beginning to get into shape again. The town gang has scalped a few deep snow drifts and wagons can be used now.

The Connecticut Western News says that representatives from the New York Condensed Milk Co. have been in Canaan feeling the pulse of the farmers in regard to establishing a creamery in that place.

Master Francis Smith has taken a position at the Journal office. Master James Ellis who has been the printer’s devil the past year, will take a course in the Lakeville High Grade school and will also work for E.A. Eldridge.

100 years ago —

February 1926

Miss Harriet Fenton has accepted a position with the Connecticut Power Company in Canaan.

State Policemen Donald J. Geddes and Sergeant Brandt of the Canaan Barracks, acting on a bench warrant, raided The Arch Inn at Falls Village Thursday morning and confiscated a large quantity of liquor and arrested the proprietor, Edward J. House, whose establishment was raided earlier last week

50 years ago —

February 1976

Catherine E. Carlson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Carlson of Kent, is valedictorian of the class of 1976, Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The salutatorian, Sheryl L. Stair, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Schafer of Salisbury.

Lakeville firemen wearing masks and breathing apparatus put out a stubborn fire Saturday afternoon in a store room in the main building at The Hotchkiss School. The fire sent acrid smoke through the east wing of the administration building. As one fireman put it, the smoke was so dense that you needed radar to get though it.

In spite of the rain, the Salisbury Winter Sports Association cleared roughly $3,500 during the ski jump weekend, from the proceeds of the gate, dance, food booth and ads in the program.

FALLS VILLAGE — Two Dutch World War II comrades have been reunited in Falls Village after a separation of 31 years. Theodore Daalhuyzen of Main Street and Arie vanBommel of Undermountain Road and New York City met recently after vanBommel read a story about Daalhuyzen and his war experiences in The Lakeville Journal.

The North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps has found new quarters in the old firehouse on Main Street in Canaan.

A new play by Cornwall playwright Lonnie Carter will be performed at the Walker Auditorium of The Hotchkiss School at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday of this week. “Iz She Izzy or Is He Ain’tzy or Iz They Both,” a comedy, will be presented by the Hotchkiss Drama Department under the direction of Jennifer Barrows.

25 years ago —

February 2001

CORNWALL — After the Florida voting and election fiasco, it’s no wonder the whole country is looking a little more closely at the voting process. The Board of Selectmen’s meeting Tuesday morning started with a discussion about a communication the board received from the secretary of the state. The letter explains the possibility of new voting machines which will hopefully be utilized in all future elections. However, sometimes trying to fix something that isn’t broken is a bad idea. “Basically the whole board thinks it’s a mistake [to fund these new machines],” First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said, feeling they are unnecessary. “Even though our voting machines are old, they’re still working,” he said.

Reggie the Robot rolled down the main hallway at Housatonic Valley Regional High School last Friday. The six-week-old creation of students in David Lindsay’s robotics club is headed to Hartford, where it will compete in the 2001 FIRST Robotics Competition. This is the 10th year the contest has been held, but the first time that students from HVRHS will compete.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.