Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.

Turning Back the Pages - July 30, 2026

125 years ago — July 1901

NOTICE Bicycle riders, you must keep off the sidewalks of this town, and also have a light on your wheel at night while riding. James Stuart, Edward Barton and Albert H. Shepard, Selectmen.

The Holley M’f’g’ Co. announces that persons or parties who wish to go through its factory will be welcome on Wednesday of each week between the hours of 10 and 12. This announcement is made because of the many applications of visitors in Lakeville, who are desirous of seeing the process of knife making.

SHARON — Maggie Prediger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Prediger, fell from a tree last week and fractured one of her arms in two places.

We have received this week from Sailor McCormack who is on the Mayflower, at Porto Rico, a copy of the San Juan News. This bit of journalism is interesting inasmuch as half of it is in English and the other half in Spanish. The sheet is well up to date and contains some good half tone illustrations.

100 years ago — July 1926

Walter J. Kamyk of Indian Orchard, Mass., was arrested by State Policeman Meade in North Canaan on July 24th on charges of transporting liquor without a permit, and transporting with intent to sell. Kamyk operating a Reo Speed Wagon was captured with a load of 429 gals. of alcohol. Presented before Justice Moore later in the day and pleaded guilty. Fined a total of $400 and costs.

LIME ROCK — Ensign Fenton and family of Pittsfield spent the week end with his mother and sisters here.

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter J. Flynn at Sharon Hospital on Tuesday, July 27th.

50 years ago — July 1976

John Campbell has 52 Canada geese. Last year he had 16 and the year before, only four. Why do they like John Campbell’s front yard along Rudd Pond north of Millerton? He doesn’t know. He speculates that his feathered families might have taken up residence on his side of the lake after being forcibly chased from the swimming area on the opposite shore. Motorists now feed some of the geese, who stroll unconcernedly across the road to greener grasses on the hillside, leaving an obvious trail behind them. About dusk, the gaggle waddles closer to Mr. Campbell’s house in search of a bedtime snack. He shoos them back across the road, hoping that out-of-sight, out-of-mind will give him some respite. So far no goose has become a statistic — but, “just you wait until this fall,” muses John. “I did make the mistake of feeding four geese two years ago,” he said. “If this population explosion continues — four — 16 — 52 — ???” his voice trailed off as he covered his eyes in not-such-mock horror.

There is no doubt in Adela Eads’ mind: she would quit her position on the State Board of Education were she elected to the General Assembly this fall “because it would have to be.” Mrs. Eads said Monday that filling both an Assembly seat from the 64th District and a state Board of Education chair would be a “conflict of interest, plus the work.”

The Zabriskie family is as unusual and interesting as the house the members have built off Under Mountain Road in Salisbury. George and Sherry, filmmakers, have constructed a house that incorporates 2,000 glass bottles as building materials. They are pleased with the results. The unique structure was intended for use in a series of children’s specials the Zabriskies were filming.

Meg Alexander, editor of The News in Millerton for the past three years, has accepted a new job as a reporter on The Charlotte News, an afternoon daily newspaper in the largest city in North Carolina. In Charlotte she will be writing on local aspects of national affairs.

Twenty-five youngsters escaped serious injury Monday when the hay wagon they were riding overturned. New York State Police reported that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday a hay wagon driven by Timothy Coon of Smithfield overturned as Coon attempted to make a left-hand turn from Morse Hill Road onto Perrotti Road in North East. Four of the 25 kids on the wagon were taken by Millerton ambulance to Sharon Hospital where they were treated for minor scrapes and bruises and sent home.

The remodeled facade of Decker’s Laundry and Cleaners in Lakeville is in keeping with the residential New England setting it occupies on Perry Street. Owners Harold Warner and Tom Romano said that in revamping the building they tried to make the commercial building “fit in better” with nearby homes by using a cedar shingle overhang and vetoing use of plate glass.

CANAAN — James Campbell, formerly of Worcester, Mass., has replaced George Dassenko as administrator at Geer Memorial Extended Care facility in Canaan. Campbell, a veteran of 15 years in the health care field, has worked both with medical groups and nursing facilities.

CANAAN — Sixteen-year-old Billy Segalla of Canaan made his way into the record books last Wednesday when he became the youngest pilot in the world to do precision acrobatics on his solo flight. Segalla, son of stunt pilot Stanley J. Segalla, performed a number of acrobatics in his father’s Decathlon airplane on the occasion of his 16th birthday. “There’s no question he is the youngest acrobatic pilot in the world,” said his father, “because you can’t fly until you are 16.”

The Canaan Little League took first prize for its float last week in the Canaan Firemen’s Parade. The float represented the U.S.S. Independence, a model of the Colonial warship. The firemen and Canaan Bicentennial Commission joined forces to stage the parade.

25 years ago — July 2001

Stymied in his attempt to obtain critical information from Sharon Hospital dealing with its proposed sale to Essent Healthcare of Nashville, Attorney General Richard Blumenthal said he has no choice but to seek judicial enforcement of the requests. He stated that lack of compliance, whether inadvertent or not, can’t be justified by inadequate time or resources. He said hospital officials were informed well over a year ago what information had to be submitted.

CANAAN — The Blackberry River dam, built more than a century ago to provide power for the Beckley blast furnace, is slated for a safety study prior to repair work. The State Bond Commission last week approved $24,780 for the study on what has been dubbed by the state as the Industrial Monument Dam. The appropriation comes on the heels of the acquisition by the state of the former ironworks office building at the furnace site. The state purchased the property 45 years ago and it has been part of the Department of Environmental Protection’s parks system. The furnace, which last operated in 1918, is the state’s only designated industrial monument.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

Brass band concert draws audience to Hunt Library lawn

The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Berkshire Resilience Brass Band brought lively brass and jazz-inspired music to the lawn at the David M. Hunt Library on Friday evening, July 24, drawing about 30 people at the start of the outdoor concert and more as the evening progressed.

Led by trumpeter Shamu Sadeh, the band’s lineup shifts from performance to performance. Friday’s group included Charlie Kiel on trombonium, Sam Earnshaw on percussion, Eric Loffswold on baritone saxophone, Dathalinn O’Dea on alto saxophone, David Rogers on tenor saxophone, and Peter Peirce on trombone.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Baseball, wine and jazz at Millbrook Winery

Bernie Williams and his Band of Friends at Millbrook Winery in 2025.

Provided

Throughout the history of Major League Baseball, precious few greats have been considered five-tool players. New York Yankee Bernie Williams was one of them.

To be considered a five tool player, one must show exceptional proficiency in five categories: hitting for average, hitting for power, running bases, fielding and arm strength. But there’s another tool Williams possesses that didn’t make it to the back of his baseball card: his mastery of jazz guitar.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Lucky Orphans offers sanctuary for horses and healing for people

Deanna Hearn opened Lucky Orphans in 2003.

Provided
If horses could speak, Hearn believes they would offer just one piece of advice: “They’d tell us to slow down.”

From feeding retired racehorses before sunrise to guiding veterans, grieving parents and troubled teenagers through equine-assisted therapy sessions, Deanna Hearn rarely has a quiet day. As founder of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue in Dover Plains, she oversees the care of more than 40 sanctuary horses while leading a nonprofit whose mission extends far beyond animal rescue.

What began as a childhood love of horses has evolved into a place where healing runs in both directions — for horses and for people. By the time you leave Lucky Orphans, it becomes clear that this place isn’t really about horses. The horses are simply how it begins. For Hearn, every rescued horse represents something much larger: hope, resilience, healing and second chances. The organization’s mission, she says, is simple: “People helping horses heal people.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

Weekend in Norfolk returns for four days of art, music and community

A brass quintet at the Yale Music Shed at Weekend in Norfolk 2025.

Jennifer Almquist

Norfolk bursts with activity in midsummer with Weekend in Norfolk (WIN). An all-volunteer committee transforms the town with free public events for all ages. WIN 2026 begins Thursday, July 30, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Norfolk sculptor Jon Riedeman, the new head of Norfolk Artists and Friends (NAF), organized the group’s 19th annual art exhibition, featuring paintings, sculpture, photography and jewelry by area artists in the Art Barn on the grounds of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. Riedeman expanded the show this year by inviting artists from New Marlborough, Massachusetts, to participate. The exhibit opens with a reception Thursday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
weekend in norfolk

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”

Abbey’s open-air theater returns with “Babette’s Feast”
Jen Gleason, director of “Babette’s Feast,” poses before a natural setting on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater in Bethlehem.
Jack Sheedy

Jen Gleason stood on the stage of The Gary-The Olivia Theater and gestured toward the upstage wall—which wasn’t there. Like the so-called fourth wall separating audience from actors, all walls in this theater are invisible.

“That’s just God’s creation,” Gleason said, pointing to woods and rocks and grass and sky where you might expect a brick wall. “You cannot copy that. That’s the best backdrop you could possibly have.”

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Laurie Anderson brings four days of music, art and conversation to Tanglewood

Multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson makes Tanglewood debut with a weekend of performances.

Ebru Yildiz

Musician, composer, performing artist and multimedia pioneer Laurie Anderson is one of the most influential and controversial figures in American contemporary and avant-garde arts. Her ambitious multimedia projects, encompassing music, film, visual projections, dance, and the spoken and written word, have enjoyed great public visibility, and Anderson has been recognized with many honors, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the Gold Medal for Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and this year’s Kyoto Prize for Arts and Philosophy in the field of music.

Anderson will make her Tanglewood debut in a series of special events and performances Aug. 13-16, along with longtime collaborators and special guests, giving audiences an opportunity to experience her groundbreaking and challenging work, which has been received with both acclaim and confusion for its wit, innovation and interdisciplinary scope.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.