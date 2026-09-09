Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

LAKEVILLE — Three people were seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck went off Lime Rock Road about 1,000 feet west of White Hollow Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson.
One occupant was flown by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital, while another was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Trauma Center and the third to Sharon Hospital.
Wilson said no other vehicles were involved. All three occupants did not need to be extricated from the vehicle when firefighters and the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service arrived.
“There was no extrication necessary,” Wilson said.