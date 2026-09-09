Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
exhibit

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Artist Eve Biddle and Tremaine Gallery Director Terri Moore.

D.H. Callahan

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Tremaine Gallery at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville opened its new show, “Field Notes,” with works by multidisciplinary artist Eve Biddle.

Biddle is best known in the area as one of the founders of the iconic Wassaic Project in the hamlet of Wassaic, New York. The project, which is part art incubator, part gallery, part studio and a whole lot of community, is housed in an old converted grain elevator right next to the Metro North train tracks. It’s credited by many as the spark that revitalized the hamlet, which now boasts a craft bakery, a curated wine and liquor store, a pizza hot spot, the Lantern.

But Biddle is not just a community builder. She’s an artist herself with a robust tool belt of skills. Of those tools, sculpture, object-making, photography, and screen printing are highlighted in “Field Notes.” It’s partially due to her robust skillset, and multiple medium pieces that she hesitates to call herself a sculptor or photographer. Biddle is an artist, and to her, that means finding ways to bring her ideas to life, independent of specific disciplines.

The ambiguity of her categorization can be seen in her work as well. She seems to focus on the space between what is natural and how the human hand, or even technology can alter it in ways that turn it into art. One piece features a picture of flowers growing in the dirt. But Biddle takes this natural, innocuous plant and processes the photo through software that allows her to use small dots to rebuild the image, then silkscreens the result onto board. Yes, it’s still a photo of flowers, but it’s been manipulated by man and machine to create something unlike its original form.

Clearly, the artist’s hands play a major role. This is sometimes implied in the imperfections of a ceramic sculpture, or in the knowledge that she held a camera to snap a shot, but it’s also literal. Multiple pieces feature her hands, and the hands of fellow artists interacting with or even manipulating nature. While just one of many apparent themes in “Field Notes,” it’s even more central in Biddle’s show at the Portland Museum of Art in Maine, which runs through January of next year.

Her hands can also be seen in the finger imprints she left on a cast of a spine. The sculpture was made of molten glass poured over a sand and silica mold at the RISD Hot Shop in Rhode Island. The thematic implications of a glass spine that resembles an amorphous jellyfish might make a Hotchkiss art student want to raise their hand, confident they have the right answer. Biddle rejects the notion of right or wrong meanings in art and doesn’t see it as the artist’s job to define it. It’s one of the reasons the show features snakes, which have been used throughout history to mean wildly different things. Are they evil incarnate, or do they represent fertility? Both can work depending on your perspective.

These are some of the intangible lessons that Biddle and Tremaine Gallery director Terri Moore want to impart to the students. Beyond Biddle’s show is a short tenure as Hotchkiss artist in residence, but she’ll be the first to point out that she is not a teacher. That’s exactly what Moore is looking for. She wants the young artists to get experience from a working professional who has not trained to teach. From Biddle, students will get a different perspective than the ones they’re used to from faculty. And thanks to her role in facilitating the growth of young artists at the Wassaic Project, she might be the perfect person for such a task.

“Field Notes” will be on view at the Tremaine Gallery through Oct. 18 with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 19. and an artist’s talk on Thursday, Sept. 17. To learn more about Eve Biddle, visit
evebiddle.works.

D.H. Callahan
exhibit

Latest News

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

William Perotti & Sons plumbing and heating business will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a party on Sept. 18. Among the family members are Frank Perotti, seated, and Charlie, Mary and Jean Perotti standing.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – It is a story that combines the realization of the American dream, the strong bonds of family, and a love of community.

It began 100 years ago, when William Perotti opened a small plumbing shop in a barn on Lower Road. A century later, William Perotti & Sons is a flourishing enterprise run by his descendants, including members of the fourth generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

The second of two modular homes awaited relocation from the proposed Millard Brook affordable housing site on Route 7 to its permanent site on Dark Entry Road on Sept. 2.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — The sight of two new modular homes at the Millard Brook property on Route 7, led some passing motorists last week to wonder whether the proposed affordable housing development on the site was becoming a reality.

But the homes, which were still wrapped, were headed elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027
Camp Brook Greenway, where volunteers are preparing the property for a likely spring 2027 reopening.
Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN — The planned fall reopening of Camp Brook Greenway, a 27.45-acre town-owned recreation area behind Caddie Shack and State Line Pizza, will likely be postponed until spring 2027 as volunteers continue preparing the property for public use.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce said the town had hoped to reopen the greenway this fall. Volunteers, however, would like to continue working through the fall to ensure the property is ready before welcoming visitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
trails
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

First responders prepare the landing zone for LifeStar at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Madi Long

LAKEVILLE — Three people were seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck went off Lime Rock Road about 1,000 feet west of White Hollow Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson.

One occupant was flown by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital, while another was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Trauma Center and the third to Sharon Hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
police news

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Artist Victor Cella with his recent painting “White Dog” in his studio and shop, Little Store Antiques in Great Barrington.

L. Tomaino
If I taught art, I’d teach it in a different way. I could teach it as an awareness — how to free yourself up.
— Victor Cella

Paintings by Victor Cella of a blue dog, a flower still life and a colorful abstract greet visitors as they mount the steps to The Little Store, an antique shop he runs with his husband, John Ortisi, at 88 Main St. in Great Barrington, Mass.

The shop is filled not only with antiques but also with Cella’s paintings. People stop by to see what Cella is currently painting and to talk with him. He is known for his amiability as well as his paintings.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Fear and Loathing in the Woodland

Fear and Loathing in the Woodland

Fear and Loathing in the Woodland Japanese barberry, an invasive shrub with thorny branches, provides shelter for mice and can contribute to conditions that allow tick populations to thrive.

Provided

I am tempting tick-bite fate by writing this, even from the safety of my office.

Eight people emailed me with a link to the New York Times article on ticks that ran in the Aug. 20 magazine section.My Instagram algorithm made sure that I saw the same story several times over.The article, “The Summer the Ticks Took Over,” by Benjamin Wallace reads like a horror story, engendering a kind of paranoia that sidewalk-hugging New Yorkers can easily fall prey to.The reader comments enhance the author’s terror and fall into key categories: readers who are living proof of the sometimes harrowing, life-altering consequences of a tick bite; readers’ instructive life hacks against ticks (“permethrin is your friend”); readers’ collective chant to kill the deer; and, finally, readers who question why anyone would ever go in the woods again.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.