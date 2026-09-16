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Norfolk sculptor’s raven lands at The Mount

Norfolk sculptor’s raven lands at The Mount

Bronze sculpture “Tierra y Cielo” by Jon Riedeman.

Barry Webber

A bronze sculpture by Norfolk artist Jon Riedeman is on view through Oct. 24 at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox, Massachusetts. The work is one of two dozen large-scale sculptures selected for this year’s juried exhibition, which carries the theme “Flourish” and celebrates connection, growth, hope and resilience. The exhibition is free and open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.

Riedeman’s sculpture, titled “Tierra y Cielo” (Earth and Sky), depicts a raven balancing two ideas at once.

“Across cultures, the raven represents survival, transformation and wisdom,” explained Riedeman. “The raven is neither in flight nor at rest, balancing strength and vulnerability as it reaches outward. Its extended wings suggest growth and possibility, while its firm grip on the branch reflects stability, grounding and connection to place.”

Riedeman built the original in microcrystalline wax over an aluminum armature, and it was cast in bronze at Argos foundry in Brewster, New York. It recently received a fresh patina from WellSculpt, a foundry in Albany, New York.

Barry Webber, director of the Norfolk Historical Society and Museum, commented on having local work featured at the show.

“I love visiting the annual sculpture show at The Mount, and this year especially, knowing that Jon had a piece in the exhibition,” he said. “It’s so wonderful having such a talented sculptor in Norfolk.”

Sculpture at The Mount is a fixture of the Berkshire cultural season, drawing thousands of visitors over its summer-to-fall run. Selection is competitive: Guest juror Jess Wilcox reviewed the 2026 submissions from an open call alongside Mount staff, trustees and professional artists. Because the grounds are expansive, large-scale work is favored, and all materials must withstand outdoor conditions, including extreme heat, direct sun, heavy rain and high winds.

Many of the sculptures are available for purchase. When a piece sells, the artist receives 70% of the sale price and The Mount keeps 30% to support the program. Not every work is for sale; that decision rests with each artist. Visitors interested in a specific sculpture can inquire about availability and pricing.

For more information on “Sculpture at The Mount,” visit edithwharton.org.

Patricia Platt
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