Susan Carr’s last show at LABspace

Julie Torres and Ellen Letcher have been running LABspace in Hillsdale since 2018, and every year they’ve hosted a solo exhibition by Cape Cod-based painter Susan Carr. “Sick of the Devil,” her eighth show will be her last.

It’s hard to describe Carr’s paintings without using the word “sculptural.” Her wet-on-wet technique requires loads of oil paint, and she piles layers upon layers of intentionally visible brushstrokes on top of one other. Fortunately, the paintings are all unframed, allowing observers to see the layers of paint, some nearly as thick as the wooden structures stretching the canvas. When she’s done with a painting, she leaves it to dry in her studio. Even placed near a dehumidifier, the pieces take about one month to fully dry.

As gas prices surge, so do other oil-based products, including paint. The art world is seeing an unprecedented price hike that is proving prohibitive for many artists. Carr, though, has a deep love for her chosen medium and plans to work through the current trends rather than around them.

Carr’s subject matter varies widely, as she takes inspiration from disparate genres and periods of history. She’s particularly interested in medieval art and draws from centuries-old works, reinterpreting them in her signature style.

“The 13th century,” she said at the gallery, “was a very good century for me.”

But ancient references are just one of a variety of themes. Other pieces tap into Western interpretations of Eastern religions, surrealism, everyday life and even cubism.

In addition to the paintings, “Sick of the Devil” also features some of Carr’s sculptural work. The sculptures are unmistakably made by the same hand, though their materials vary. Some are ceramic, with glazes in a palette similar to that of her paintings. The others are wooden, puzzle-like structures covered with her signature layers of oil paints.

“Together” by Susan Carr at LABspace. D.H. Callahan

The bright whimsy of Carr’s works contrast with the story of her life. She had three children by the age of 22 and worked tirelessly to raise them while pursuing her master’s in fine art at Tufts University’s School of the Museum of Fine Arts. Two of her children are grown and thriving adults, but one of her sons died years ago. Carr considers some of her paintings a way of communicating with him through her art. But even when the subject matter is sad or uncomfortable, Carr’s bright, accessible style makes it all a little easier to confront.

While Carr is far from slowing down, producing dozens of pieces for these annual exhibitions, it’s Torres and Letcher who are moving on. LABspace was founded by Susan Jennings in 2014 as a place for artists to exhibit their fellow artists’ works. In 2018, she passed it to Torres and Letcher, both painters in their own right. While the gallery is still going strong after eight years under their watch, the duo has decided to focus on their individual artistic practices and plan to find a new artist or group of artists committed to the common cause in the coming months.

To learn more about LABspace and “Sick of the Devil,” visit labspaceart.blogspot.com.