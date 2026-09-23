Kent Fine Art in Pine Plains presents a rare collection of drawings by Cameron Parsons Kimmel (1922-1995), the American artist, poet, actress and occultist whose work moved between surrealism, mysticism and the counterculture of the 1950s and ’60s. Known simply as Cameron, she was associated with figures including Jack Parsons, Kenneth Anger and Wallace Berman and became an influential underground avant-garde artist. The exhibition opens Friday, Sept. 25, and runs through Nov. 14 at Kent Fine Art, 2854 Church St., Pine Plains. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information at kentfineart.net.
Drawings by Cameron Parsons Kimmel at Kent Fine Art in Pine Plains
Provided