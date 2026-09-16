Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
exhibit

There’s still time for monsters in Wassaic

There’s still time for monsters in Wassaic

A site-specific sculptural work by Samuelle Green at Wassaic Project.

D.H. Callahan

“Because, now is the time of monsters,” the summer group show at the Wassaic Project, held its closing reception on Sunday, Sept. 13. Like many exhibitions at the venerated arts gallery, incubator and cultural center, the space was packed full of innovative art of a wide variety of media..

Housed in the iconic Maxon Mills building, the show started on the first floor, just beyond the Project’s vibrant and funky gift shop. To name all the artists and mediums might take this week’s entire Compass section, but it’s worth highlighting some standouts.

Dennis Gordon is a retired firefighter from the South Bronx. His realistic architectural-model-style sculptures of abandoned buildings are eerily realistic and elicit the uncanny feeling of recognizing a place you’ve never actually seen.

The ceramic sculptural objects by Kelly Cox seem similarly pulled from a world of a failed capitalistic experiment, with an office chair, safety cones, and mouse and bear traps in dreamy colors occupying space along the narrow staircase that leads from gallery to gallery. Further up those stairs, Saul Chernick explores the possibilities of colors and simple shapes through painting, felt work and sculpture.

The doorway of the fourth floor was overwhelmed by a grand, site-specific sculpture by Samuelle Green, conjuring the likeness of angelic clouds of heavenly feathers, all made from the pages of old books. The grandeur and glory of the piece was inescapable.

Two full-room installations towards the top of the building tapped into parallel themes of home and imagination. “Protect Me From My Dreams” by Jessica Hargreaves, and “A Room of My Own” by Clarissa Pezone both explored unique interpretations of fear, safety, and the existence — imagined or real — of monsters.

“Protect Me From My Dreams” by Jessica Hargreaves at Wassaic Project.D.H. Callahan

While the summer exhibition has closed, the Wassaic Project continues to host events, including an author’s talk with writers and former podcast hosts Amy Stephenson and Casey Childers. A new exhibition featuring National Endowment for the Arts-commissioned works by photographer Liz Nielsen and fiber artist akeylah wellington will open on the same day, Oct. 3. That evening, musician Tim Love Lee will present the first of three “Resonant Reflections” performances in the Gridley Chapel, which are being described as “part nightclub, part ashram and a sonic bath for your heart and feet.”

On the weekend of Oct. 23, however, the monsters will reappear at the Wassaic Project’s Haunted Barn and Monster’s Ball. In the past, the Project has hosted their Haunted Mill, an artist’s rendition of a grand-scale haunted house with scares and sculpture given equal weight. This year, they’re moving to a barn building with fewer stairs and more possibilities for frights. On Saturday, Oct. 24, they’ll team up with Wassaic’s Lantern Inn bar and pizza restaurant for some serious celebration of the season. The Monster’s Ball is not for the casual observer. Costumes are required, and tickets sell out early. Show up with a ticket but no costume, and they’ll turn you away. But arrive in the appropriate attire, and get ready to boogie with the baddies.

To learn more about the Wassaic Project’s upcoming programs and snag your tickets to the Monster’s Ball, head to wassaicproject.org.

D.H. Callahan
exhibit

Latest News

Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

Let's Hear It - September 17, 2026

This Week

As summer comes to an end and the days begin to get a little cooler, signs of fall are starting to appear all around us. The leaves are beginning to change, the evenings are getting shorter, and a new season of activities and traditions is just around the corner.

Keep ReadingShow less

$5,000

$5,000

Letters to the Editor - September 17, 2026

Letters to the Editor - September 17, 2026

Put $1M to work for housing affordability

If I had $1 million to improve housing affordability in Litchfield County, I would create a revolving Housing Opportunity Fund. Instead of spending the entire amount on one or two homes, I would use it to help local housing trusts acquire land or properties, provide down-payment assistance for qualified buyers, convert appropriate existing buildings into housing, and help cover some of the upfront costs that can prevent good housing projects from ever getting started.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Turning Back the Pages - September 17, 2026

Turning Back the Pages - September 17, 2026

125 years ago — September 1901

LIME ROCK — Matthew Patterson recently received a silver medal from the Canadian government as a token of his services during the Fenian raid in ‘71. The medal is suitably inscribed and is considerably heavier than a silver dollar. It depends from a silk tri-color and pin, and altogether makes a very neat souvenir.

Keep ReadingShow less

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Voices from our community about the housing we need for a healthy, vibrant future

Jordan Seibert and Riley Bossi

Shelly Dinelle

There’s a reason people say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” To thrive, a child needs a safe, stable place to call home. That’s the bedrock for health, dignity, and the chance to build a bright future. What kind of “village” does it take to create these homes?

Motivated by compassion and a drive to make housing more accessible, it took the Foundation for Norfolk Living years of hard work to create ten affordable homes at Haystack Woods. The “village” turned out to be a patchwork of support that included financial help from the DOH, a construction mortgage through Northwest Community Bank, and a Community Development Block Grant to purchase the property and pay for the road and infrastructure. The result? Two- and three-bedroom homes reserved for first-time homebuyers earning 60-80% of Litchfield County’s median income, and selling for $159,000 to $261,000. The condominium homes are deed-restricted and net-zero thanks to energy-efficient construction, solar panels, and battery storage, meaning the homebuyers will have no energy costs! Curious? Just Google “Haystack Woods” to learn more. It’s a remarkable accomplishment.

Keep ReadingShow less
our housing needs

Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

Selectmen back $113,000 request for new ambulance

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved a request from the Fire Commission for $113,000 toward a new ambulance scheduled for delivery in November.

The selectmen acted during their regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 14.

Keep ReadingShow less
falls village bos
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.