Volunteer Day at Ayni Herb Farm

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Francis Lynehan
Lakeville Journal
DOVER PLAINS — Francis “Butch” Lynehan, 75, a twenty-year resident of Dover Plains, New York, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Sharon, he was the son of the late William W. and Nellie (Kluun) Lynehan.
Butch grew up in Sharon and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran.
After his military service of three years, he was employed at the Kimberly-Clark Corporation and later worked many years for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Chestnut Ridge Rod & Gun Club in Dover Plains, Millerton Gun Club and the Sharon Fish & Game. He was a longtime member of the V.F.W. Post 5444 in Dover Plains and the Sharon American Legion Post 126. He was a former member of the Sharon Fire Department.
Butch is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy (Stark), his former wife, Rosemarie (Marchi) Larosa and their two sons, Michael and Stephen. He was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Mason, Noah and Tucker. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Pat of Sharon, and Yvonne of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William “Billy” Lynehan and his niece Lisa Hoglen.
There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Hillside Cemetery in Sharon, with Standard Military Honors, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Sharon Fire Department, 36 West Main Street, Sharon. All are invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon American Legion Post 126, 15 New Street, Sharon, CT 06069 or Sharon Little League/NWCTSBLL, P.O. Box 569, N. Canaan, CT 06018. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Butch’s honor, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Richard McGriff
Lakeville Journal
TACONIC — Richard McGriff died unexpectedly on May 16, 2026. This is a collection of loving reminiscences.
With a smile like that and a laugh like that and a soul like that, how could you not love him? Macey Levin and Gloria Miller
Richard McGriff knew about loyalty and honor; he practiced them both. He was a good friend and he will be missed. Dick Boyle
Whenever I saw Richard I asked how are you doing and he always replied, “Can’t complain because nobody wants to hear it.” I would always reply “I’ll listen, not that I’m going to do anything about it,” and we would laugh every time. Janet Hodgson
Rich had a wonderful tenor voice. We talked about starting an “oldies but goodies doo-wop” group as we both knew the words to a lot of those songs, but it never happened. John Hebdavny
Somebody shouting, “Hey Rev!” as they drove by. Turning around, it was a delight to see Richard waving exuberantly from his car! John Carter
Whenever I got to talk with Richard - I simply found optimism again, not only possible, but likely. The world was a better place with Richard in it. I sorely miss him. Paul DePaolo
I really enjoyed the time I spent with Richard. He was a warm and kind person and had a beautiful singing voice. Mike Mangini
He’d drive through town, see me at my coffee, blow the horn, call my name. It could just make my afternoon. Peter Fitting
There’s Hope and Crosby. There’s Rich and Macey. Rich and Macey put on a better show. Bill Anstett
Richard had an indomitable spirit and a positive outlook that made me feel better simply by being in his presence. Mark Shearer
We knew Richard only to say hello as he drove by, when we saw him at the P.O. Always with a smile, always with an “upbeat” comment to make.... just a really nice man who helped to make Taconic Road a place where we are happy to live. Joel and Terry Cohen
We will always remember Richard’s kindness and the familiar sight of him driving past our house each day to pick up the newspapers. He will be missed on Taconic Road. Bobby Graham & Matt Marden
Richard was such a lovely man. He always had a smile and a laugh for you. Although, if I was working outside, he would always hit the horn as he drove by and scare the crap out of me! Karen Bibro
We will miss you, Richard, and the genuine kindness and warmth you brought into our lives. Jeff Holt & Jillian Cleary
Always a smile on his face. Michael Kahler
Richard’s exuberant personality always brightened our day. His cheerfulness and charm blessed all around him. Ismael Ginouves
Great sense of humor, always kind and generous. He got us tee shirts that said “Be kind to your cashier!” Dawn Prince (LaBonne’s Market)
Richard was a fashion icon with the kindest heart and most beautiful soul and I feel privileged to have had him in my life. Ashley Radcliffe
He was a man who carried a constant smile, known for his warmth, humor, and truly positive spirit. I’ll always cherish our dinners at The Woodlands—his joy for life was contagious. Kelley Smith-Hull
What I loved most about Richard was he had a genuine interest in people. I will miss our encounters around town but take comfort that he is with his Dorothy. I’m truly overjoyed that he came into my life. Roger Crain
He was the kindest, fairest, caring and curious of humans. When I last saw him he left in laughter and smiles. There is a space I will hold for him.” Aimée D Davis
Juneteenth graduation celebrates Berkshire’s next generation of leaders
Natalia Zukerman
When designer Abigail Horace joined the Blackshires Leadership Accelerator, she was looking for support as the founder of the Black Berkshires Social Club, which creates culturally grounded social spaces for Black and BIPOC residents in the region. What she found was something deeper: a community of peers invested in one another’s success.
“Finding Blackshires has been transformative,” Horace said. “Being a BIPOC founder in this region can feel isolating, and this community has changed that. They see my work, champion my business and have opened doors I couldn’t have opened alone.”
Horace is one of 13 fellows graduating from the Blackshires Leadership Accelerator on Juneteenth, June 19, at Ventfort Hall in Lenox. The free public ceremony marks the completion of a months-long civic and entrepreneurial leadership program created by the Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation and R3SET Enterprises.
Founded in response to conversations among Berkshire County’s Black leaders about economic opportunity, representation and community development, Blackshires has grown into a BIPOC-led network focused on leadership development, economic empowerment and cultural equity. The organization’s flagship Leadership Accelerator combines civic engagement, entrepreneurship, storytelling, networking and project development to help participants turn ideas into action. Since its launch, the program has graduated more than 40 fellows and distributed more than $100,000 in grants and stipends.
The 2026 cohort includes entrepreneurs, educators, artists and community advocates whose projects address needs across the Berkshires.
Among them are Adrian Lynch of Stubborn Ibex Studios, Claudette Grant’s Reckless Optimism Women’s Circle, Erline Saintilet’s Caribbean-inspired food venture Carib In-Fusion, the Westside Crosswalk Remix Project led by Otis and Tajare West in Pittsfield, and Tyeesha Keele Kedroe’s Seen & Celebrated initiative, which promotes meaningful representation of Black and Brown children in early childhood classrooms.
For Horace, one of the program’s most important lessons has been recognizing the impact of her own work.
“Creating a network of BIPOC leaders and entrepreneurs has revealed something I didn’t fully see before: the real reach of my work and what it means in this community,” she said. “My peers look up to me, believe in me and show up for every milestone. That recognition has shifted how I understand my own impact and leadership.”
The Accelerator culminates with each fellow creating an Impact Charter, a blueprint for how their project will contribute to the community. Participants also take part in leadership retreats, workshops, civic forums and site visits throughout Berkshire County. The program was recognized by 1Berkshire with its 2023 Breaking the Mold Trendsetter Award.
John Lewis, president of the Blackshires Accelerator and CEO of R3SET Enterprises, said the program is designed to remove barriers and strengthen connections among emerging leaders.
“By removing barriers to success and encouraging a cooperative framework, the next generation of community leaders will be more connected and skilled in the ongoing development and revitalization of our community and its families,” Lewis said.
Horace said the experience has reinforced a simple but powerful lesson.
“Being a leader and entrepreneur can be isolating, but this group has shown me that I am not alone.”
The graduation ceremony will take place at Ventfort Hall, whose history includes its mid-20th-century role as Festival House, a guesthouse and cultural center that welcomed Black and Jewish visitors at a time when many area resorts maintained discriminatory restrictions. On Juneteenth, the mansion will provide a fitting backdrop for a celebration focused on leadership, community and the future of the Berkshires.
The Blackshires Leadership Accelerator Cohort 4 Graduation will be held Thursday, June 19, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox. Admission is free and open to the public.
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Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch
Natalia Zukerman
I’m not really inventing anything new. I just tweak it a little bit.— Izzy Fitch
A steel praying mantis stands among garden accents at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic, its folded forelegs ready for prayer and mischief in equal measure.
“She’s very nice,” said blacksmith, sculptor and Battle Hill Forge owner Izzy Fitch, patting the giant insect affectionately. Then he added, “Just don’t go out to dinner with her.”
The giant metal mantis, built by artist Jim Hackett, is now part of a summer contest Fitch devised. He’ll strap it to the roof rack of his car and drive it around. When people spot it, they can take a photo, post it on social media and tag @battlehillforge, @lakevillejournal and @themillertonnews. At the end of the contest, names will be drawn at random and gift certificates to Battle Hill Forge will be awarded.
“It’s just for fun,” said Fitch, whose work often blurs the boundaries between art, utility and play. “Who couldn’t use more fun these days?”
Fitch moves through his sprawling workshop spaces like an enthusiastic museum guide leading visitors through a collection he forgot he owned. Every few steps, something catches his attention. A hand-forged daffodil. A dragonfly. A prototype trellis. A powder horn his great-grandfather taught him to make. A concrete toad inherited from his grandmother.
“Oh, this is cool,” he says, veering off course.
A few minutes later:
“Oh, I forgot to show you this.”
Then:
“You want to see something really cool?”
The tour never quite follows a straight line.
Neither does Fitch.
Long before Battle Hill Forge became known for custom gates, garden structures and sculpture found everywhere from private estates to major cultural institutions, Fitch was a child building armor for toy animals.
“I had a Black Panther that was this big and I armored it,” he says, holding his hands a few inches apart. “I made all my little people and creatures, and I armored them all up and I made all the weapons for them.”
Fitch’s father was a logger. Tools were plentiful. Toys were not.
“He wouldn’t buy us toys really, so we would have to make our own.”
The family business, if there was one, was making things.
Izzy FitchNatalia Zukerman
His great-grandfather was a master craftsman who made Windsor chairs in collaboration with his uncle, Bert Fitch. His father supplied the raw materials, Bert made the chairs, his great-grandfather carved the spindles. His relatives were renowned woodworkers. People would travel from far and wide to have his great grandfather make handles for them.
“I really learned a lot from spending time with my grandparents and my great-uncles,” he says.
Today, that inheritance is visible everywhere inside the forge.
Giant steel pumpkins wait beside elegant peony supports. Honeycomb sculptures support an endearing bee also made by Hackett. Giant orbs loom playfully. Metal mushrooms, used in classes Fitch teaches to children, line the windowsills.
Many are prototypes Some are commissions. Some exist simply because Fitch thought they might be fun to make.
“I just think of something cool,” he says. And then he makes it.
“Most of the metalworkers that I work with don’t want to talk to people,” he says. “They’re like, ‘Just tell us what you want. Give me the plans and I’ll make it.’”
Fitch is different. Part craftsman and part translator, he enjoys helping clients discover what they want before it exists.
Unless, of course, he’s distracted by a frog story.
The previous Battle Hill Forge location, in Millerton, included a small pond where Fitch often ate lunch.
“There was a dead mouse out there one time,” he recalls. “This frog was so clever. He would sit near the dead mouse and when flies came down, he would get a fly.”
He watched the frog for an entire lunch break.
The story arrived somewhere between explanations of Japanese patinas and custom railings.
It also explains a lot. Fitch notices everything: plants, insects, old tools, odd solutions, clever engineering tricks. His work is filled with observations gathered from gardens, forests, old European designs and conversations with other makers.
A peony support isn’t just a peony support. It’s an opportunity to improve something. A trellis isn’t just a trellis. Maybe it can come apart for shipping. Maybe it can help a plant grow differently. Maybe it can do something no one has considered before.
“I’m not really inventing anything new,” he says. “I just tweak it a little bit.”
After its beginning in Falls Village, moving to Millerton and eventually settling in Wassaic, Battle Hill Forge has become one of the region’s success stories. The shop is booked months in advance. Projects range from garden ornaments to monumental railings weighing hundreds of pounds. Designers seek him out. Gardeners collect his work.
Yet Fitch remains most animated when discussing collaboration.
The intern helping in the shop first met him as a student in one of his metalworking classes. Local glass artists add to his sculptures. Garden designers have helped refine his plant supports. For Burning Man this summer, he’s joining a team of fellow artists to build an installation featuring an oculus and a pair of metal sphinxes.
“We’ll have a little party,” he says.
The phrase could describe half the projects in the shop, especially the praying mantis. Technically, that sculpture belongs to Hackett.
“He makes all this cool stuff,” Fitch says. “I sell them for him because he’s one of those artists who doesn’t want to deal with the public.”
Fitch laughs.
“Which is totally smart.”
Outside, a dog wanders through the yard. A timber framer works next door. Metal rusts into beautiful shades of brown. New ideas wait in various stages of completion and there’s just a little magic around every corner.
To contact Battle Hill Forge, visit battlehillforge.com.
Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits
D.H. Callahan
Kent Barns was alive with art on Saturday, June 13, as three new shows opened at Peggy Mercury and Kenise Barnes Fine Art, featuring a variety of fascinating paintings and drawings from four local artists.
Peggy Mercury, which in just two years has earned a reputation for curating remarkable collections of fine beauty products and accessories, continues to find exciting art to complement its offerings. The new show, “Portraits,” features four pairs of paintings by Millerton-based artist Alexis England. The “portraits” she paints, however, feature some pretty unexpected sitters.
England chooses some undercelebrated species, including the tarantula, vampire bat and even the lobster, and gives them the treatment she feels they deserve on large canvases with bold, vibrant colors.
The pairings work as delightful foils, as England inverts her color palettes within each duo. The pinks of the elegant flamingo serve as the background for the imposing stoicism of its partner, the mandrill. In turn, the mandrill’s deep grays set a dark canvas from which the flamingo can pop, its feathers flourishing in the juxtaposition. The results tie the unexpected couplings together while allowing each species to maintain its own visual identity.
Just steps away, the gallery at Kenise Barnes Fine Art opened two distinct shows in one packed room. On one side hangs “Behind My Eyes” by artists Gregory Hennen and David Konigsberg, both of whom have been represented by Kenise Barnes Fine Art for more than 20 years.
Konigsberg takes everyday items and abstracts them to a point of detached familiarity, giving light as much importance as the objects themselves. Hanging nearby is a series of landscapes painted in oils that seem as texturally considered as they are compositionally. “Each piece,” Hennen said, “is about a landscape, not of a landscape, as it does not necessarily depict an exact site or location. Finished paintings are often composites of several images that have evolved from a realistic portrayal to a more simplistic interpretation.”
The other side of the room features drawings by Margot Glass. Like England, Glass celebrates the undercelebrated. Her work frequently depicts weeds and other “undesirable” species of flora in elevated media such as silverpoint and 14-karat goldpoint.
With this collection, titled “On This Fresh Morning,” the artist takes a more naturalistic approach, using black walnut ink that she makes herself from walnuts she collects on hikes and walks in western and central Massachusetts. The ink is a remarkably rich hue of brown, which Glass layers to create floral scenes filled with intricate natural details. While she includes more traditional beauties, such as blooming anemones and daisies, she also features underappreciated misfits including dandelions and garlic mustard.
Kent’s artistic footprint continues to expand, with at least five dedicated art galleries and boutiques contributing exceptional shows for art lovers throughout the Northwest Corner.
For a directory and gallery hours, visit kentbarnsct.com
Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program
Natalia Zukerman
Stonewood Farm in Millbrook is expanding its educational and community food programs this summer with the launch of a new Chefs in Residence program, an eight-week immersion that brings culinary professionals to the nonprofit farm to live, cook, teach and work alongside farmers.
The program is led by Kristen Essig, Stonewood’s director of culinary outreach and development, an award-winning chef whose background includes work with Emeril Lagasse and multiple James Beard Award nominations.
“This is an opportunity for chefs to step outside the traditional restaurant environment and engage with farming, food access and community outreach,” Essig said.
The idea grew out of Stonewood’s broader mission and from a model more commonly associated with artists and writers than chefs.
“There are artist residencies everywhere,” Essig said. “But there are very few opportunities for chefs to have that same kind of dedicated time and space to think about their work outside the pressures of a restaurant.”
Founded by Ken Holzberg and Tom Kopfensteiner, Stonewood Farm began as a wooded 15-acre property that the pair spent years building before launching agricultural operations in 2013. The farm became a nonprofit in 2021 and now combines organic farming, educational programming and food justice initiatives.
Among those efforts is the First Harvest Food Pantry, which distributed fresh produce and prepared foods to approximately 2,800 food-insecure neighbors during the 2025 growing season through partnerships with local organizations including Meals on Wheels.
The inaugural residency cohort includes two chefs with extensive national and international experience.
Jocelyn Ueng, a Taiwanese-Chinese American chef, forager and former nonprofit professional, arrives this week for the first session, which runs through Aug. 7. Ueng has cooked at renowned restaurants including Noma, The French Laundry and Satoyama Jujo, and is currently developing a Hudson Valley restaurant slated to open in 2027.
The second residency session, Aug. 17 through Oct. 9, will feature Chatham native Daniel Conkling, a Culinary Institute of America graduate whose career has included Restaurant Daniel in New York City, Battersby in Brooklyn and Seattle’s L’Oursin. Conkling plans to lead workshops focused on food preservation, including pickling, canning and jam making.
In addition to cooking, the resident chefs will mentor Stonewood’s culinary assistant, Gabriella Hernandez, participate in youth education programs, contribute to prepared-food outreach efforts and work directly with the farm’s organic growing operation.
Essig said that connection to the land is central to the residency’s purpose.
“The farm creates a different pace,” she said. “Chefs spend so much time in kitchens that they don’t always get to see the larger picture. Here they can spend time in the garden, work alongside farmers, participate in community programs and really think about what food can do.”
The residency is one of several new and ongoing programs at Stonewood this season.
On July 11, the farm will host a flower-arranging workshop with Kate Farrar of Foxtrot Farm & Flowers. Additional workshops planned for later in the year include edible flower cake decorating and botanical pantry-making.
Stonewood’s guest chef Sunday Harvest Dinner series continues June 28 with chef Jovana Urriola, followed by dinners featuring Andrea Reusing on July 26, Jill Mathias and Juan Cassalett on Aug. 23, and Christine Lau on Sept. 20. The dinners showcase produce grown on the farm alongside ingredients from regional producers.
Visitors can also attend Stonewood’s seasonal on farm pop-up farm markets every other Friday, which offer freshly harvested vegetables, flowers, eggs, baked goods and prepared foods.
For Essig, the residency program reflects Stonewood’s larger mission.
“Chefs have an important role to play in local food systems,” she said. “We want to create opportunities for them to connect more deeply with agriculture, education and community service while continuing to develop their craft.”
For information about upcoming events and programs, visit stonewoodny.org and follow @stonewoodny on Instagram.
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