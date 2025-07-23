Water chestnut in Mudge Pond targeted for removal

Mudge Pond in Sharon is blanketed by water lilies, which can make invasive detection difficult.

Photo by Alec Linden

SHARON — The recently-formed Mudge Pond Association got a nod from the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission at its July 14 meeting to go forward with its first major project: a “minimally invasive” hand pulling removal of water chestnut.

Matt Vogt, owner and president of New England Aquatic Services, joined Association Chair Andrew Cahill to present the planned procedure to the Commission. Vogt explained that the infestation of the invasive water weed, which spreads its barbed seeds between water bodies via boats and waterfowl. Its presence in Mudge Pond is likely recent enough to be dealt with effectively by hand pulling without the use of herbicides.

The use of herbicides to manage invasives in regional lakes has been a hotly debated topic in recent years, with detractors citing the potential for further ecological damage as a reason to seek alternative methods. Proponents argue herbicides are the only reliable way to actually eliminate an invasive plant colony, the proliferation of which would cause more extreme damage to the ecosystem.

Selectwoman and IWWC alternate Lynn Kearcher lauded the approach, describing it as “a very environmentally sound way to extract” the plant. She explained time was of the essence, emphasizing the need to “act fast.”

Vogt expressed that once chestnut becomes widespread, it can be very difficult to get rid of. Many of the seeds released by the plant late in summer sink to the bottom, creating a “seed bank down in the sediment” where they may remain viable for years.

Vogt said the group will be monitoring for additional colonies beyond the five locations identified in a 2024 report in an effort to be “as thorough as possible.”

The team will conduct two pullings per year, one in July and another in October, for three years, using a pontoon boat as a floating workstation and a kayak to access trickier colonies.

Cahill expressed that the project is likely to be uncontentious within the community due to its mild approach, and will be a good first initiative for the Association.

The 2024 report identified additional infestations of invasive aquatic plants, namely fanwort, Eurasian milfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, and brittle naiad. Eurasian milfoil and fanwort specifically are much more established in the lake, and may require more intensive measures to be eliminated. The report recommended the use of herbicides for all other invasive populations, but stipulated any plans to do so would require approval from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation’s pesticide department.

