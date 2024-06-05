Wildlife exhibit opens at Academy Building

SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.



“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.

The exhibit, created by Elaine and Lou Hecht, includes suggestions on how to help these species.

The Academy Building is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.