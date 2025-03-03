Winter sports NEPSAC playoffs start March 5

Eleanor Helm leads a fast break for Hotchkiss Feb. 12. The Hotchkiss girls first round matchup in the upcoming NEPSAC playoffs is at home against sixth seeded Choate Rosemary Hall.

Lans Christensen
New England Preparatory School Athletic Council postseason tournaments are underway for winter sports.

Wednesday, March 5 will see the first round of basketball and hockey tournaments, and swimming finals are scheduled for March 9. Each sport features athletes from private schools in the tristate area.

On the court

South Kent School qualified for the Class AAA boys basketball tournament as the sixth seed. The Cardinals will match up against Darrow School in New Lebanon, New York in round one. South Kent won the AAA title in 2023.

Millbrook School earned the top rank in the Class B boys basketball tournament. As the one seed, Millbrook hosts the first two rounds starting with eighth seeded King School March 5.

Kent School girls were ranked third in the Class A girls basketball tournament. The Lions’ first round matchup is at home against sixth seeded Choate Rosemary Hall.

The Hotchkiss School also qualified for the Class A girls bracket as the four seed. The Bearcats will face the five seed, Thayer Academy, in the quarterfinals.

Berkshire School earned the two seed in the Class B tournament and will play seventh seeded Beaver Country Day School in round one.

At the rink

Berkshire School was seeded third in the Patsy Odden Large girls hockey tournament. The Bears will host the quarterfinals against sixth seed Kent School.

Salisbury School claimed the sixth seed in the Stuart/Corkery Open boys hockey tournament. The Crimson Knights are paired against Dexter Southfield School in Boston, Massachusetts, for the first round.

Kent School will return to the Martin/Earl Large boys hockey tournament as the reigning champion, having won it in 2024. This year, Kent earned the eighth seed to match up with top-ranked Belmont Hill School in the quarterfinal.

Berkshire School qualified for the Piatelli/Simmons Small boys hockey tournament as the second seed. The Bears’ round one opponent is seventh seed Groton School.

In the pool

The NEPSAC Division 1 boys and girls diving championships will be held at Deerfield Academy March 5.

The Division 1 swimming finales will take place at The Hotchkiss School with prelims Saturday, March 8 and finals Sunday, March 9.

For all results and info visit nepsac.org

Salisbury tops Hotchkiss hockey 4-1

Salisbury tops Hotchkiss hockey 4-1
Salisbury's Oliver Morris, at left, scored two goals on Hotchkiss goalie Connor Towle, at right.
Photo by Riley Klein

SALISBURY — Salisbury School hockey defeated The Hotchkiss School 4-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Crimson Knights dominated puck possession and played hard-hitting defense on their way to victory. Salisbury scored in each period and twice in the third.

BD supports North Canaan families

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Donna Aakjar

Donna Aakjar

CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.

She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.

