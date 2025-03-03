Winter sports NEPSAC playoffs start March 5

New England Preparatory School Athletic Council postseason tournaments are underway for winter sports.



Wednesday, March 5 will see the first round of basketball and hockey tournaments, and swimming finals are scheduled for March 9. Each sport features athletes from private schools in the tristate area.



On the court



South Kent School qualified for the Class AAA boys basketball tournament as the sixth seed. The Cardinals will match up against Darrow School in New Lebanon, New York in round one. South Kent won the AAA title in 2023.



Millbrook School earned the top rank in the Class B boys basketball tournament. As the one seed, Millbrook hosts the first two rounds starting with eighth seeded King School March 5.



Kent School girls were ranked third in the Class A girls basketball tournament. The Lions’ first round matchup is at home against sixth seeded Choate Rosemary Hall.



The Hotchkiss School also qualified for the Class A girls bracket as the four seed. The Bearcats will face the five seed, Thayer Academy, in the quarterfinals.



Berkshire School earned the two seed in the Class B tournament and will play seventh seeded Beaver Country Day School in round one.



At the rink



Berkshire School was seeded third in the Patsy Odden Large girls hockey tournament. The Bears will host the quarterfinals against sixth seed Kent School.



Salisbury School claimed the sixth seed in the Stuart/Corkery Open boys hockey tournament. The Crimson Knights are paired against Dexter Southfield School in Boston, Massachusetts, for the first round.



Kent School will return to the Martin/Earl Large boys hockey tournament as the reigning champion, having won it in 2024. This year, Kent earned the eighth seed to match up with top-ranked Belmont Hill School in the quarterfinal.



Berkshire School qualified for the Piatelli/Simmons Small boys hockey tournament as the second seed. The Bears’ round one opponent is seventh seed Groton School.



In the pool



The NEPSAC Division 1 boys and girls diving championships will be held at Deerfield Academy March 5.



The Division 1 swimming finales will take place at The Hotchkiss School with prelims Saturday, March 8 and finals Sunday, March 9.



For all results and info visit nepsac.org