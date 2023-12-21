Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Latest News
SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.
Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.
"In my day we had ski jumps all over town."
He showed videos of skiers of all ages jumping, and had a couple of younger skiers on hand to demonstrate points of technique.
Stone reassured those who were wondering about the perils of ski jumping.
“We don’t let kids go on the big hill until they come up on the smaller hills and learn the skills and tools.”
“This is a pretty fun thing and we want to get more young people involved.”
After the assembly the SWSA members held sessions with smaller groups.
SWSA is holding a junior jumping camp at Satre Hill in Salisbury Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29-30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to jumpfest.org for more information.
Through the wardrobe
Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17.
Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well.
McCabe, playing the older brother Peter, had a sense of leadership and was a focal point for his younger siblings. Mitchell, playing the older sister Susan, had a similar, though gentler approach to leading the siblings. Burger, playing the younger brother Edmund, brought a wide range of delightful childishness and high emotion as the ever-bullied younger sibling. Finally, Handel, playing the younger sister Lucy, showed the character’s smarts and courage proudly for all to see.
Every story needs its villain, and Tess Marks brought a haughty and intimidating royal flair to her role as the White Witch. As a queen of everlasting winter, Marks presented an appropriate chill to the role as a skillful manipulator and master of magic. The beaver couple, played by Alex Wilbur and Katelin Lopes, had many of the night’s largest laughs, thanks in no small part to their excellent comedic timing. Andy Delgado, playing the Witch’s right-hand man, also had his fair share of laughs from the audience, and fit his role wonderfully as a sometimes bumbling, sometimes serious lackey.
The remainder of the company, though perhaps less at the forefront of the plot, brought an incredibly valued and impressively focused energy to the show that kept the whole thing exciting. Things like waving coats around the cast to symbolize them walking through the wardrobe, large chorus and dance numbers, acting as living and listening trees and fighting as part of the Witch’s army, the company of the production made the world of Narnia feel alive and exciting.
Finally, the entire show was interspersed with selections of various carols sung by a trio comprised of C.C. Stevenson, Tyler Manning and Mollie Sosin. This mini chorus was absolutely delightful and navigated difficult polyphony, fast-paced and varied harmony together at a level far above what their ages would suggest. Their meticulously tight, three-part harmony was a standout of the show.
Beyond the cast, much love was given to the set design, props, music and costuming of the show. The crew behind the show’s many layers of decoration, lighting and stage direction had clearly felt a passion for the show and helped the building feel like a fantasy world.
‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.
Her sister taught her to read and write, and McNeil’s course in life was charted. Her sister, incidentally, became a teacher. A few years after telling her sister that she would be a writer, she told her mother, who found her a mentor with whom McNeil worked for over 20 years.
Being open to other cultures, becoming immersed in them, McNeil was able to learn about people, feelings, conditions and causes that her own upbringing in the Pacific Northwest, as well as her traditional schooling, wouldn’t have allowed.
“Anna Magdalena” was originally a short story that begins in the Northwest. McNeil was working on it at a workshop at New York University. When someone remarked that they’d like to know what happened when one of the characters went to New York, the story grew into a novel. After talking to a publisher about the book, McNeil ended up with a contract for a three-book deal, so Anna Magdalena, who is a performance artist, became the catalyst for a trilogy.
Introduced by library director Tamara Gaskell, McNeil proved to be natural and charming. In reading the first two chapters from the book, she invited the audience into a world that enveloped freedom, imagination and life. The prose is descriptive and, while never too much, one can “see” each item, each scene, each person or thing, clearly, never cloying or rigid. The words flow in a steady stream of sight, sound, shapes and smell, all of the senses are touched as the reader becomes enmeshed in the story of this powerful contemporary woman.
Life experiences have given birth to McNeil’s writings; she also uses historical references in a gentle fashion. A restaurant she opened with a college friend in Washington shaped some early writings. Work at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute found her reading the diary of the last seven months of Marilyn Monroe’s life. Her book “Dear Red: The Lost Diary of Marilyn Monroe” was written at that time. McNeil stated that without her intimate knowledge of Monroe, she could not have written as she did about Anna Magdalena.
After leaving the West Coast, McNeil has spent her time in Brooklyn and Woodstock, New York. The second novel of the trilogy, “Tinker Street,” is the story of Anna Magdalena as a teen coming of age in Woodstock, and the evolution of a performance artist’s life. That book is due out January 2024. The third book, “Clover Road,” is expected in 2025, and described by McNeil as utopian or dystopian, she’s not sure which.
Following the reading, questions were asked. Asked if any of her writings are autobiographical, McNeil noted that all writers write about what they know, but her stories are not autobiographical. She also said that writers create communities in their writings. As for performance artists, she thinks we are all performers, but asserts that you need to be who you are. Writing, she feels, gives you an opportunity to free yourself. She also said that, for her, writing nonfiction is harder than writing fiction.
Other works by McNeil include “Red Hook Stories,” from the beginning of her days in Brooklyn; and a collection of short stories, “Wild Blueberries.” She was a finalist for the Tiferet Fiction Prize in 2021 and won second place in the 2021 Barry Lopez Nonfiction Prize. She is a lecturer, teaches writing workshops, and is an activist who still splits her time between Woodstock and Brooklyn. She has worked with the Anne Frank Center USA, PEN America’s prison program, and the Prison Public Memory Project. In addition, she has designed and taught workshops for Yad Vashem, the Woodstock Day School, the Morgan Library and Skidmore College.
Next in the library’s author series is author and chef Julie Gale, who will discuss her new memoir “The View From My Kitchen Window,” a chronological journey of the kitchens in the author’s life, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m.
Lacke Studio duo show
Suzanne Lacke (pronounced “lake”) and Scott Culbreth presented landscapes and other paintings on the ground floor of the Music Cellar, the pink building just off Main Street toward Amenia, on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.
Lacke, a recent transplant to Salisbury, Connecticut, from California, grew up in Westchester County and completed her art studies on both the East and West coasts. She spoke movingly of teacher Marshall Glasier at the Art Students League, who “…set me on a path of an art practice. He helped liberate us through working large” and imparting the wisdom of his mentor, George Grosz. Over the years, Lacke has returned the favor to her many and varied students.
As in the work of her long-ago mentor, there was a visceral quality to Lacke’s landscapes with their saturated jewel tones and an interplay between modernist flatness and sensuous, almost expressionist brushwork. Many reflect her time as a Californian, while some seem at home in the Litchfield Hills. She foresees more landscapes from this region soon.
Lacke’s “Dresses” series, once exhibited as “Disembodied Robes,” are larger vertical compositions with unusual qualities of liveliness and, at a distance, even photorealistic effects, though they share a painterly quality with her other works.
Her urban scenes have the air of an updated Edward Hopper, with their glimpses into people caught in their reveries while waiting for a green light or crossing a street. Rich, brushy color treatments and close attention to body language and the vagaries of light make for satisfying viewing experiences.
Culbreth was raised in southern Connecticut and moved to Millerton 45 years ago with his artist wife Karen, desiring closeness to family and this area’s natural beauty. The son of two artists himself, he grew up in a home “steeped in the practice of transcribing and producing visual imagery,” the smell of turpentine and the clink of brush ferrules against the mouths of jars.
In his half of the show, Culbreth offered a dozen mid-sized canvases, including landscapes noted for their subtle yet lively colors and poetic realism, as well as some richly textured still life paintings; and some recent abstractions, revisiting an idiom he explored deeply in the past. Widely exhibited in this region over many years, from the Re Institute to museums in Connecticut, Culbreth, like Lacke, shows no sign of abating in the exploration of the creative life.
Lacke Studio is currently a thriving presence in the community, with an ongoing Saturday studio experience/workshop for young artists, figure drawing sessions for adults with various live models, and plans for daylong or weekend workshops on color theory and use starting in January, at 14 Main St. in Millerton. For more information, see suzannelacke.com