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A classical summer begins: eight Tanglewood picks

A classical summer begins: eight Tanglewood picks

Aerial view of The Shed at Tanglewood.

Aram Boghosian

The Tanglewood classical music schedule is loaded with gems. Here are eight to consider:

Thursday, July 9, 8 p.m., in Ozawa Hall. The dynamic duo of Augustin Hadelich, violin, and Seong-Jin Cho, piano, take on works by Brahms, Janacek, Beach and Prokofiev. Whether you get seats in the hall or sit outside on the lawn, you will not regret getting to this one.

Friday, July 10, 8 p.m., in the Shed. Seong-Jin Cho plays Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and excerpts from “Swan Lake.” This special evening features dancers from Boston Ballet and will be wonderful for the ears and the eyes.

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m., in the Shed. The BSO, with Joe Hisaishi conducting, Jean-Yves Thibaudet on piano and Song Hee Lee, soprano, will perform Hisaishi’s “Adagio for Two Harps and Strings,” Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, Hisaishi’s “Da-Ma-Shi-E” and Hisaishi’s “Symphonic Suite from Princess Mononoke.” The multitalented Hisaishi will be the most accomplished Japanese artist to grace the grounds since Ozawa’s time. Not to be missed.

Sunday, July 19, 2:30 p.m., in the Shed. The BSO, with Andris Nelsons conducting, Daniil Trifonov on piano and Thomas Rolfs on trumpet, presents a powerful program: Haydn’s Symphony No. 22, “The Philosopher”; Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2. This is quite a lot to take in. Rolfs remains one of the orchestra’s most compelling virtuosos, and his trumpet playing is always worth hearing live. Trifonov, legendary on piano, playing another Russian legend’s finest music; extraordinary. Then, Beethoven. Better get there early.

Friday, July 24, 8 p.m., in the Shed. The BSO, with Andris Nelsons conducting and the brilliant Augustin Hadelich on violin, performs Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 3, “Polish.” Hadelich is worth seeing again and again; the tones he produces are so sweet.

Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m., in the Shed. The BSO, with Andris Nelsons conducting and Paul Lewis on piano. The super-catchy Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27, K. 595, will have Lewis demonstrating his artistic command of tempo and tone while dancing and blending delightfully with the orchestra. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 follows after intermission, and you’ll practically float home.

Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m., in Ozawa Hall. The Danish String Quartet, which brings a lot of energy to the stage, performs Stravinsky’s “Suite Italienne,” Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 16 in F, Op. 135, and arrangements of Danish folk songs. Come to hear Frederik, Rune, Asbjørn and Fredrik. Skål!

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m., in the Shed. The BSO, with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting and Yefim Bronfman on piano. The power of Wagner’s “Prelude and Liebestod” from “Tristan und Isolde,” followed by Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” will leave you feeling like you are the new emperor.

Other events of note: Friday, July 17, 8 p.m., in the Shed. The BSO performs John Adams’ selections from “Nixon in China.” Also, don’t miss Laurie Anderson’s curated series of events Aug. 13, 15 and 16.

For a full schedule and tickets, visit bso.org/tangle
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