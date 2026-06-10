A firsthand account of the dangerous ‘Senior Splashin’
Provided
Housatonic Valley Regional High School seniors challenged each other to a ruthless battle involving water guns, sneak attacks and frienship-threatening double-crosses called “Senior Splashin.”
The competition pitted seniors against each other in a free-for-all where “assassins” were assigned “targets” that they had to hunt across Region One and try to squirt with water.
The following is a first-person account of the events on the watery battlefield.
Monday, April 27
Senior Splashin starts at five o’clock today. I’m safe on school property but as soon as I leave track practice I’m in danger. At five o’clock today, I will receive a target, and I will need to hunt them down. Living in Kent gives me an advantage, since it’s unlikely that somebody will drive that far, but I still need to watch out.
Friday, May 1
I’m writing from the couch at my friends house–I just watched Chloe get Burke. I was telling him all night to keep his goggles on, but he didn’t listen, and Chloe took her opportunity. My goggles are still on, so for now I’m safe. Cole was the first person out; Hannah got him leaving our track meet on the second day. Some other people as well. After seeing Chloe ruthlessly eliminate Burke, there’s no way I’m taking off my goggles.
Monday, May 4
Seven people were eliminated this week, 35 of us are left. The days are long, and the nights are dangerous. It seems like everybody is hunting, or nobody is. You never know who’s out to get you, so you have to trust your friends if you decide to pair up. Checking your target’s location isn’t always reliable, so intel from others is valuable. Know where they live, where they work, where to hang around, and you might just have a chance to take them out.
I wasn’t able to eliminate my target. They were sneaky, and careful, always wearing goggles, never letting their guard down. But that’s just the first week, and I’ll receive a new target today. There was no penalty for my failure, but I need to get my target this week or I’ll be out.
Sunday, May 8
This weekend was a bloodbath; nine people were eliminated over the course of three days. There was a purge on Friday, where nobody was safe regardless of goggles or targets, which resulted in many fatal splashes. I tried to help my friend get his target on Thursday–while we didn’t succeed, it meant she let her guard down and my friend was able to get her out at the purge the next day. I had a plan to get my target yesterday, but I didn’t even need to since somebody else got him during the purge. Next week, I might not get so lucky.
Tuesday, May 12
I was hiding in the bushes when I heard the car door open. I ran out but my target saw me, and quickly got back inside the car before I could get him. My friend, who’d dropped me off a few houses down came to investigate. After explaining my failure, I thought about a new course of action–my target was trapped in his car, and I’d wait all night if I had to. Just then, I felt a splash of water on my neck.
Startled from my thoughts, I turned my head to see a green plastic water gun, a phone recording, and my best friend of many years behind it. ‘No,’ I said as the sun set behind the mountains. ‘I’m sorry,’ he said, but it was too late. I was out, in front of the water gun I had given my friend just weeks earlier. To be betrayed is first to be trusted.
Monday, May 18
Although I’ve been eliminated, the game still plays on. On Saturday, I was the only one of only two who’d been eliminated, so the moderators called a second, surprise purge on Sunday. Two people were eliminated, and a total of eight people moved on to the next round. The track season is over, the baseball season is in full swing, and the game has never been more intense.
Monday, May 25,
As of today, five people remain.
In a terrible twist of fate, my former target Dev, who my friend Abram tried to help me get before splashing me in the back, returned the gesture by getting Abram after the Battle of the Bands.
Another shocking assassination came from a nail appointment turned setup, where Liv viciously eliminated Celeste; she didn’t even offer the dignity of a true water gun, and Celeste’s run ended in the face of a hair spray bottle. The last kill came from Hannah when she splashed down Joey from the trunk of his car, although he bought back into this round.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.