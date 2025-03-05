kent school

Additional lawsuit brought against Kent School over data breach

KENT — Following the introduction of a class action case by former students earlier in February, an employee of the Kent School filed suit against the school for allowing private personal data to be obtained by a member of the IT department.

Kristen Ford, assistant director of studies at Kent School’s Studies Department, filed the case with Torrington Superior Court Monday, Feb. 24. Ford is a resident of Falls Village and has been employed with the school since 2015.

Her complaint was brought for “damages as a result of Kent School’s negligence; invasion of her privacy interests; computer privacy violations; recklessness; and negligent infliction of emotional distress,” per the filing.

Ford alleges that Daniel Clery, a senior information technology officer who worked at Kent School for 23 years, accessed and retained the content of her computer and cell phone without her knowledge or permission. Photos, videos and communications were obtained, “including photographs of a sexual or intimate nature,” the complaint states.

Ford’s complaint was filed within two weeks of a class action suit was brought on behalf of 70 current and former students of the Kent School. The Feb. 11 class action case alleges the same violations, stating “highly private and personal photographs (including photographs of a sexual and intimate nature), videos and communications” were accessed by Clery without their consent.

In both cases, the plaintiffs claim monetary damages in excess of $15,000.

The misconduct in question was first alleged in 2022 when a school employee discovered her private files were accessed after the accused worked on her computer. A private cybersecurity firm hired by Kent School reportedly found that Clery copied 81 persons’ personal files, both of students and former employees of the school. Of these, 79 were female.

Clery was terminated from the Kent School in February 2023.

Clery was arrested in June 2024 on two counts of first-degree computer crime, per the filing. His case is statutorily sealed and he is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court March 20.

kent school

Latest News

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang at THRIVE in North Canaan.

Natalia Zukerman

'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.

THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Last year’s first-place winner, violinist Connor McMillen accompanied by bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and pianist Zaccai Curtis.

Provided

On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.

“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

"Plein Air," the new exhibit at Cornwall Library, features ten watercolors by artist Dorothy Spears. The show will be on display through April 12.

Sava Marinkovic

On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.

“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit