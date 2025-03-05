Additional lawsuit brought against Kent School over data breach

KENT — Following the introduction of a class action case by former students earlier in February, an employee of the Kent School filed suit against the school for allowing private personal data to be obtained by a member of the IT department.

Kristen Ford, assistant director of studies at Kent School’s Studies Department, filed the case with Torrington Superior Court Monday, Feb. 24. Ford is a resident of Falls Village and has been employed with the school since 2015.

Her complaint was brought for “damages as a result of Kent School’s negligence; invasion of her privacy interests; computer privacy violations; recklessness; and negligent infliction of emotional distress,” per the filing.

Ford alleges that Daniel Clery, a senior information technology officer who worked at Kent School for 23 years, accessed and retained the content of her computer and cell phone without her knowledge or permission. Photos, videos and communications were obtained, “including photographs of a sexual or intimate nature,” the complaint states.

Ford’s complaint was filed within two weeks of a class action suit was brought on behalf of 70 current and former students of the Kent School. The Feb. 11 class action case alleges the same violations, stating “highly private and personal photographs (including photographs of a sexual and intimate nature), videos and communications” were accessed by Clery without their consent.

In both cases, the plaintiffs claim monetary damages in excess of $15,000.

The misconduct in question was first alleged in 2022 when a school employee discovered her private files were accessed after the accused worked on her computer. A private cybersecurity firm hired by Kent School reportedly found that Clery copied 81 persons’ personal files, both of students and former employees of the school. Of these, 79 were female.

Clery was terminated from the Kent School in February 2023.

Clery was arrested in June 2024 on two counts of first-degree computer crime, per the filing. His case is statutorily sealed and he is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court March 20.