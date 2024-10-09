Affordable housing advocates celebrate wins, share challenges

Latest News
Legal Notices 10/10/24
Legal Notice
November 5, 2024
State Election
The Electors of the Town of Salisbury are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the following purposes:
I. To cast their votes for Presidential and Vice-Presidential electors, United States Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, and State Representative.
II. To vote on the following question for the approval or disapproval of a proposed Amendment to the Constitution of Connecticut, a vote of “Yes” being a vote for approval, and a vote of “No” being a vote for disapproval:
1. Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?
1. Deberenmendarse la Constituciestatal para permitir que la Asamblea General permita a cada votante votar en ausencia?
The full text of such proposed question with explanatory text, printed in accordance with Sec. §2-30a of the General Statutes, is available at the Town Clerk’s Office for public distribution.
The vote on the proposed question is taken pursuant to the Constitution of Connecticut.
Notice is hereby given that the location of the polling places on Election Day is as follows:
Election Day Polling Place: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068
Absentee Ballots will be counted at the Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.
Voting tabulators will be used. The polls will be opened at six o’clock in the morning (6:00 a.m.) and will remain open until eight o’clock in the evening (8:00 p.m.).
During the 14-day early voting period before said election, the hours and location of early voting will be as indicated below. Each early voting location will also offer Same-Day Registration (SDR).
Early Voting Day: Hours October 21-28 & 30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 29 & 31, 2024: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 1-3, 2024: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early Voting / SDR Location Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.
On Election Day, the hours and location of SDR will be as follows:
Election Day: Hours November 5, 2024: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SDR Location
Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.
Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 1st day of October, 2024.
Patricia H. Williams
Town Clerk
Town of Salisbury
10-10-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EDWARD JOHN CULLEN
Late of Sharon
AKA EDWARD J. CULLEN
(24-00361)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 24, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Lois Petrone
c/o Rebecca S Mensch, Van DeWater & Van DeWater, LLP, 85 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
10-10-24
Help Wanted
Receptionist: for well established general dental practice in Sharon Connecticut. Flexible hours and competitive pay. For pleasant hard-working applicants please. C all 860-364-0200 or respond to office@
drnweeia.org.
Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. Email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.
SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.
Antiques, Collectibles
MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@
openairmodern.com.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
For Rent: Main St. Sheffield MA. Gorgeous light filled 2 bedroom apartment in stylishly renovated antique colonial. Cherry and oak floors. Power skylights. Marble bathroom. Cherry and granite kitchen. Rear deck. Convenient location. $2700 per month includes all utilities. Call 413.429.7477.
Houses For Rent
Millerton, Newly renovated: small country house, 2 bedrooms, quiet, country views, dishwasher, laundry. No Pets. Utilities not included. $3,000 per month. 518-567-8277.
Commercial Rentals
Location Location: Prime Location. Executive offices. All utilities included. Plenty of parking. Various sized office spaces available. Ideal for Atty., CPA, Advisors, small corporate group, chiropractor, sales, etc. 203-725-1706.
Tag Sales
Millerton, NY
NorthEast-Millerton Library Tag Sale: Saturday October 12 at 10 AM. 75 Main St. Millerton.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Yellowjackets co-op football team lost 47-14 to the Woodland Regional High School Hawks Saturday, Oct. 5.
Woodland’s explosive speed created breakaway plays on the ground and in the air. Woodland QB Jack Brunetti Brunetti threw for 160 yards and the Hawks’ backfield combined for 298 rushing yards.
GNH kept the score close in the first half, but injuries to key players stalled the Yellowjackets’ momentum and Woodland pulled ahead. GNH QB Ty Devita totaled 43 passing yards and 52 rushing yards with a touchdown on the ground. WR Owen Riemer ran in a touchdown and ended with 47 yards before exiting with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
Owen Riemer rushed in a touchdown in the first quarter, giving GNH a 7-6 lead for a short time.Photo by Riley Klein
The GNH home game was played in Falls Village on Housatonic Game Field. It was a clear autumn afternoon, about 71 degrees with a light breeze at kick off.
Approximately 500 were in attendance for the “pink out” match, which raised money for the Jane Lloyd Fund cancer support organization. Players and fans sported pink garments to represent the cause.
The game began with offensive success from both sides. Woodland’s opening drive produced a 50-yard touchdown pass. GNH responded with a six-minute drive that ended on a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Owen Riemer. Woodland’s Jack Brunetti then threw a touchdown pass for 82-yards to WR Josh Steputtis.
In the second quarter, both teams added to their scores. Woodland scored before GNH answered with a rushing touchdown from Ty Devita. At halftime, Woodland led 21-14.
GNH captain no. 53 Owen Stimpson tackles Woodland WR Norman Cook, no. 8.Photo by Riley Klein
GNH lost Owen Riemer and RB Jacob Smith to injuries in the third quarter. Riemer came down hard on his right ankle after going up for a contested reception. Smith took a big hit to the chest on a rush up the middle.
Woodland’s defense capitalized on GNH’s loss of key position players and forced stopped GNH’s offensive momentum. The Hawks’ offense continued to produce big plays and scored repeatedly.
Despite the growing lead, Woodland attempted onside kicks throughout the second half. Up 41-14 in the fourth quarter, the Hawks recovered an onside kick and marched down the field draining the clock. Woodland scored once more as time expired and won 47-41.
Woodland FB Will Brooks rushed in a 44-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.Photo by Riley Klein
Woodland advanced to 3-1 this season with a total of 171 points scored. GNH moved to 0-4 this season.
GNH will travel to Naugatuck for a Friday night game Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Naugatuck High School is 4-0 and coming off a 58-36 victory over Watertown High School.
Photo by Riley Klein
In August, the USDA’s 2024 Land Values Summary reported that Connecticut has the third most expensive farm real estate in the country (tied with Massachusetts) at two times the northeast average for dollars per acre.
To Chelsea Gazillo, the senior New England policy manager for American Farmland Trust, these numbers reflect a “farmland access and succession crisis” that has impacted the state for “the last 15 years at least.”
While the value of farm real estate is on the rise across the U.S., up 5% from 2023, the trendline is particularly steep in Connecticut. In Litchfield County alone, the average estimated market value of farm land and buildings rose 28% between 2017 and 2022 according to a study by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
“Connecticut is a densely populated state and farmland is in high demand from both farmers and non-farmers,” said Rebecca Eddy, director of communications at the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DOA), citing the competing pressures of investors and developers.
Farmland values are also reflective of broader trends in the real estate market.
“We’re still seeing ripple effects from the pandemic,” said Gazillo, noting that western Connecticut became an especially desirable region for buyers looking to leave nearby metropolitan areas during lockdowns.
As high demand inflates prices and increases development pressure, Connecticut is losing farmland at a striking rate.
American Farmland Trust ranked Connecticut among the top states in the country for farmland conversion to residential and urban uses; Litchfield County alone experienced a 10.5% loss in total cropland between 2017 and 2022.
Meanwhile, U.S. farmers are getting older. In 2022, there were four times more U.S. farmers over the age of 65 than under 35.
“In the next 20 years or so, we’re going to see a massive amount of land start changing hands,” said Gazillo.
The Working Lands Alliance (WLA), a statewide coalition currently directed by Gazillo, formed in 1999 to preserve Connecticut’s farmland against the threat of transition to development.
In Connecticut, where agriculture contributes a significant $4 billion to the economy each year, maintaining farmland and supporting farmers has been a concern of the state for decades.
DOA’s Farmland Preservation Program was one of the first of its kind when it debuted in 1978. The program places agricultural conservation easements on farmland by purchasing the development rights from farmers, providing a monetary incentive for farmers to preserve their land into perpetuity.
Ella Kennen, coordinator for the New Connecticut Farmer Alliance, noted that while these easements bar development, they don’t necessarily require that “farmland is being actively used as farmland.” Nor do they directly address the challenge of first-time land access for new and BIPOC farmers.
To meet these remaining needs, DOA formed the DEI in Agriculture Working Group in 2021. Based on a report produced by the group last summer, DOA applied for and won $2.5 million through the USDA Land Capital Market Access grant which Eddy says will be employed to “increase land access to historically underserved producers.”
The grant provides hope for future change. But for many small farmers, the state policies currently in place do not go far enough to realize their dreams of farm ownership and tenure.
“It’s been simply out of the question that I could own my own farmland,” said Megan Haney, owner and operator of Marble Valley Farm in Kent. “I know of no farmer who can afford real estate based solely on what they make farming.”
Haney has grown her 14-acre sustainable vegetable operation thanks to a below-market-value lease from the Kent Land Trust. She is one of many Connecticut farmers reliant on land trusts or wealthy sponsors as alternative access models.
For the farmers who could afford to purchase their first plots, recent real estate trends may eclipse their plans to grow.
“I was fortunate to purchase my land before the crazy COVID inflation hit,” said Kelley Babbin, owner and operator of Howling Flats Farm in Canaan. “These prices make it unattainable to purchase additional pasture or hay ground.”
While land access is critical to the future of local farming, the issue does not exist in a vacuum. Gazillo noted that many solutions are compounded by other pressures.
“Litchfield County has a lot of protected land, which is both a good and a bad thing,” she said. “Affordable housing groups are saying that if we continue to put easements on properties, then there’s no land to be developed for affordable housing.”
Meanwhile, for older farmers without easements, selling one’s farmland at full market value may be the only path to retirement. “That [land] is their pension,” said Gazillo.
As the issue of farmland tenure grows more pressing and more complex, new policy initiatives hope to meet multiple needs.
WLA has proposed OPAV (Option to Purchase at Agricultural Value), a policy which would compensate farmland owners for selling only to certain farmers or family members at an “agricultural value” below market value. OPAV policies have already been implemented in Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.
OPAV’s future is yet to be determined in Connecticut. As is the future of Connecticut’s remaining farmland.
To Gazillo, the future that Connecticut can count on is one in which local farmers are vital to the community.
“One thing that we learned from the pandemic is that our national food system is very fragile,” she said. “If there are any disruptions to the supply chain, we are dependent on local producers to survive. And as we see more climate-related disasters and weather-related disasters, it’s just going to become more and more of a necessity.”