Affordable housing advocates celebrate wins, share challenges

SALISBURY — Housing affordability is a daunting challenge throughout the Northwest Corner, but a coordinated, regional response is reportedly making strides, one new housing unit at a time.



The past year’s success stories were front and center during the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity’s (LCCHO) Annual Housing Affordability Summit held on Sept. 20 at the Salisbury Town Grove Community Center.

Guests included state Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno, members of local housing nonprofits, area legislators, first selectmen, town housing committees and others passionate about create housing opportunities for those who live and work in the community.

“Housing is not just a roof over our heads. It is the foundation of our lives, yet the cost of housing is a growing concern,” Mosquera-Bruno told the crowd that surpassed 100 attendees. “When families can afford housing, they are investing in their future.”

Millions in state, federal funding in 2023

Jocelyn Ayer, LCCHO’s director, pointed to a “doubling of the number of affordable housing units in the pipeline since we got started a few years ago.”

She recited her organization’s impact by the numbers: 15 local housing nonprofits being provided with day-to-day project management support; 323 affordable housing units being supported to move forward as part of 18 developments in 13 towns; a 100% increase in the number of affordable housing units in the development pipeline (increase of 160 to 323 since 2022, and $4.8 million in state funding accessed by local nonprofits to construct and/or renovate housing in 2023.

Also, Ayer pointed to $4.25 million in federal funding accessed by local nonprofits for affordable housing in 2023 units and $176,000 in pre-development seed funding committed to support six developments.

She said $33,800 in pass-through funding was provided for community engagement projects in Barkhamsted, Canaan, Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, Norfolk, Salisbury, Sharon, Warren and Winchester, the Litchfield Hills Greenprint Collaborative and Kent Affordable Housing.

Mosquero-Bruno offered suggestions on how towns could add to their affordable housing stock, including the revision of zoning laws to allow for duplexes and townhouses and the promotion of public-private partnerships.

“Don’t just think about building, but also acquiring. It’s not just about construction it’s about engaging community members” through education and advocacy, she noted.

Sharing successes

and challenges

The evening included a brief update on Litchfield County success stories, including the ribbon cutting earlier in the day for 10 new units at Salisbury’s Sarum Village III.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get to do that every day,” said Ayer of the newly christened rental units. “So we need to celebrate the little wins.”

One by one, updates on various stages of housing projects, from rental units to single-family homes, unfolded from representatives of the Barkhamsted Housing Trust, Cornwall Housing Corporation, Falls Village Housing Trust, Goshen Housing Trust, Kent Affordable Housing, Litchfield Housing Trust, Litchfield/Morris Housing Authorities and the Foundation for Norfolk Living.

Also represented was the Salisbury Housing Committee, Salisbury Housing Trust, Sharon Housing Trust, Warren Affordable Housing Corporation, Washington Community Housing Trust and the Winchester Housing Partnership.

Peter Halle, president of the Salisbury Housing Committee, explained that in addition to the 10 new units at Sarum Village, projects in the pipeline include Dresser Woods, a 20-unit affordable housing project and the long-awaited Holley Place. “NIMBY is a reality, but it’s moving ahead,” he reported.

Earlier in the day, attendees were encouraged to take a self-guided tour of current/planned housing developments in Salisbury. In addition to Sarum Village, Dresser Woods and Holley Place, other sites on the tour included the Pope Property, two affordable homes by the Salisbury Housing Trust and Lakeview Apartments.

“We really have an embarrassment of riches in Salisbury when it comes to working on affordable housing projects,” noted Jennifer Kronholm Clark, vice president of the Salisbury Housing Trust.

‘The real success stories are our tenants’

Chris Sanders, president of the Goshen Housing Trust, said he was happy to report that 13 out of 18 rental units in his town have undergone major renovation since May of 2021 and are occupied, despite the fact that “Goshen, Connecticut is not necessarily a friend to affordable housing.”

He said “the real success stories are our tenants.”

Sanders spoke of the single mom with an infant who was a tenant for 15 years and recently purchased a home in Winsted. He recalled the long-time senior who lost his home due to healthcare costs and “didn’t know where to go next but wanted to live close by and has been with us for two years.”

Sanders recalled the professional couple who are employed locally, and the mom with three kids who was a victim of domestic violence “and found a safe home with us.”

Just last week, he said, one of our tenants gave birth to a baby girl. “It was the first tenant who snuck in!” he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “These are really the success stories affordable housing is about.”

Deidre DiCara, representing the Winchester Housing Partnership, spoke of the planned renovation of the vacant Batcheller school building on Pratt Street into 35 rental units. The vote to sell the school to the nonprofit Northwest Senior Housing, she said, “squeaked through” by a heart-stopping four votes.

The summit, sponsored this year by National Iron Bank, concluded with panel sessions on the upcoming Legislative session, and financing resources for affordable housing.

Attendees were treated to the debut of a short film screening showcasing the region’s collaborative effort and the strategies that have come out of it.

“I am truly grateful and committed to our shared vision,” the state housing commissioner told those in attendance. “Despite these challenges there is hope.”