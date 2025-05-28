An appreciation: Joe Brennan

Our community has lost a treasure with the passing of Joe Brennan.

Joe was more than a restorer of early houses, he was a house whisperer.

His eye for detail was remarkable and his barn full of salvaged materials was unmatched, as was his sheer skill and ingenuity in deploying them. Joe always seemed to come up with just the right hinge, flat panel door or spun glass window, for a particular spot. He was a man who communed with our New England town through a deep appreciation of its architecture and history. At heart, Joe was a preservationist. For those of us fortunate enough to have encountered Joe’s gifts, his memory will be preserved through the enduring beauty of his work.

Deepest sympathy to his wife, Chris, who so intuitively complemented his work in the design sphere, and his three children, Kate, Polly, and Josh.

Howard Sobel

and Ileene Smith