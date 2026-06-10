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ancram center

Ancram Center opens restored Annex building

Ancram Center opens restored Annex building

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of The Annex at Ancram Center of the Arts. From left, Dan Sternberg, Ancram Center board member; Stephen Futrell, Ancram Center board member; Mary Barthelme, HCR; Kit White, APG; Andrea Barnet, APG; Crystal Loffler, HCR; Assemblymember Didi Barrett; Paul Ricciardi, Ancram Center Co-Director; Cathy Redlich, Ancram Center board president; Jeff Mousseau, Ancram Center Co-Director; Colleen Lutz, Ancram Town Supervisor; Jane Plasman, Ancram Center board member; Ivy Epstein, Ancram Center board member; Sheryl Boris-Schacter, Ancram Center board member; Lindsay Turley, NYSCA

B. Docktor

The Ancram Center for the Arts marked a major milestone May 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of The Annex, a restored 1780s building adjacent to the organization’s original Opera House theater in Ancram’s Historic Hamlet District.

Founded in 2016, Ancram Center for the Arts has built a reputation for presenting adventurous contemporary theater and community-centered programming in an intimate setting.

The newly renovated building expands the arts center’s footprint with housing for visiting artists and interns, along with additional classroom and gathering space for community programming and educational workshops. Upgrades to the overall complex also include ADA-accessible entrances and restrooms, reserved parking for patrons with limited mobility and a new outdoor seating area.

More than 60 people attended the celebration, held inside the theater against a backdrop of projected images documenting the restoration process, from demolition and foundation work to the final stages of construction.

Board Chair Cathy Redlich described the opening as a “pivotal moment” in the organization’s 10-year history and credited co-directors Paul Ricciardi and Jeffrey Mousseau with helping shape a vision that connects art and community.

Among those attending the ceremony were representatives from the New York State Council on the Arts, New York State Homes and Community Renewal and the Ancram Preservation Group, all of which helped support the project through funding and preservation efforts.

In a statement, New York State Assemblymember Didi Barrett praised the project’s impact on the wider community, noting that the Annex will provide housing, classroom space and expanded opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

The restoration project received support through the New York Main Street program, administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, along with additional funding from NYSCA, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York and the Ancram Preservation Group.

The opening comes as Ancram Center launches its 2026 season, which includes performances of “Letters from Max” by Sarah Ruhl in July, Todd Almond’s musical memoir “I’m Almost There” in August and Caryl Churchill’s psychological drama “A Number” this fall. The center will also continue its popular “Real People Real Stories” storytelling series this summer.

“As Ancram Center enters its second decade, we are more than ever embracing our commitment to produce powerful works of theater that speak to this moment,” said Mousseau.

“The times we are in call for questioning conventions and creative courage,” added Ricciardi. “We also lean in on the unique shared experience that theater offers to take stock and reflect on what keeps us open and humane while living in uncertain times.”

For more information and tickets to upcoming performances and workshops, visit ancramcenter.org

ancram center

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