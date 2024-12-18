Ani Jenkins brings whimsical wood sculptures to HVRHS gallery

“I have pieces of wood that’ll sit around for years and then suddenly, I’m looking at it and think, ‘Oh! This is what you want to be,’” said artist Ani Jenkins whose extraordinary solo exhibit of wood sculptures opened at Housatonic Valley High School’s Kearcher-Monsell Gallery on December 13. This show marks a new milestone for the gallery, featuring its first collection of exclusively three-dimensional works. Jenkins, who moved to Falls Village during the Covid-19 pandemic, has brought her intricate and interactive wood sculptures to the Northeast, much to the delight of students, staff, and visitors.

Jenkins grew up in Boulder, Colorado, surrounded by art, as her mother was pursuing her MFA during that time. Her exploration of wood began in the 90’s when she had an opportunity to take an inlay class. “Everything came so easily and naturally, it was as if I’d been working with wood my entire life,” said Jenkins. She continued to work for many years adding inlay to furniture and musical instruments but shared, “I was craving more three-dimensionality, so I started playing around with all the little scraps and cut-offs and building sculptures with those. It all just exploded and snowballed.” Her practice eventually evolved into creating larger, sculptural pieces that are infused with deep mystical themes, reflections of ancient civilizations and visions of times and places still yet to be seen.

“Wood tells a story,” Jenkins explained. “A lot of these pieces almost build themselves. It’s about getting out of the way rather than intentionally creating.”

The exhibit at HVRHS, titled “Visions,” was curated by students under the guidance of senior Elinor Wolgemuth, the gallery’s lead intern. As part of her role overseeing gallery operations, Wolgemuth used the experience to develop her senior capstone project: a comprehensive guide to help future student interns manage the gallery effectively.

“It’s a step-by-step guide on how to have a show, how to run an opening, things like that. It’s about creating a team that will flow throughout the years and work together,” said Wolgemuth. Jenkins noted of the students’ dedication, “They’ve been as professional as any gallery I’ve ever worked with.”

Art teacher Lilly Barnett, who started at the school this fall, emphasized the importance of showcasing Jenkins’s work. “Ani elevates the artistry of woodworking, breaking traditional gender stereotypes. It’s powerful for our students to see.” FFA students have also expressed admiration for Jenkins’s craftsmanship, with many inspired by the precision and creativity in her pieces.

Jenkins and her family relocated from the west coast to Falls Village in 2020. Never having been to the east coast, the artist was delighted to find that surrounded by Connecticut’s hardwood forests, she was newly inspired. “I’m much more of a small-town person, so this is a great place to be,” she said. Having grown up in Northern New Mexico and Colorado, her work often reflects mystical themes, ancient civilizations, and the essence of the natural world. “There’s a lot of femininity in my work,” Jenkins shared. “I love bringing flowing lines into my pieces, contrasting with the rigidity of traditional woodworking.”

Jenkins’s fascination with “containment” is evident in her work, which often features hidden drawers, compartments, and interactive elements designed to engage viewers. The intricate wooden creations invite touch and exploration, offering a magical, hands-on experience. Even better, all the pieces are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the school’s art department.

Ani Jenkins’s intricate and interactive sculptures have brought a unique and inspiring artistic experience to Housatonic Valley High School’s Kearcher-Monsell Gallery. “I’d like to be an artist after high school,” said Wolgemuth. “I’m not sure if I want to do curatorial or more freelance work with my own art, but finding that balance is important to me.”

“I want to build fully moving pieces—big totems where people can arrange all the different pieces,” said Jenkins, hinting at future projects.

The exhibit will be on view through January 10, 2025. To make an appointment, call (860) 824-5123