Annual clambake combines good times with good cause

Ray Zukowski, left, and one of the clambake professionals prepare the seafood for cooking at the Jane Lloyd Fund annual clambake Saturday, July 27.

Patrick L. Sullivan
community

Annual clambake combines good times with good cause

SALISBURY — The Jane Lloyd Fund annual clambake went off smoothly Saturday, July 27.

Some 30 volunteers showed up the evening before to set up the tents and tables.

The clambake professionals from Turners Falls Schuetzen Verein in Gill, Massachusetts, led by the towering Ray Zukowski, were a little behind schedule on getting the fire lit, so a reporter whiled away the time by wandering around and learning things such as:

This year the potatoes were cooked at the Lakeville Hose Company firehouse kitchen.

The secret of shucking corn that is going to be cooked in the husk (as opposed to boiled) is to get rid of the cornsilk and the first couple of layers of husk, but no more.

Ed Thorney has a harmonica for every musical key except F-sharp major.

There is apparently no such thing as too much butter in clam chowder.

The band got started with Dave Mason’s “Feelin’ Alright?” and Ken Barker applied the flame to the carefully constructed structure of 4 x 6 inch lengths of wood with flat boards inside to hold rocks. Shredded cardboard boxes are the kindling. The boards burn and leave a pile of hot granite rocks inside the remains of the structure.

Once the fire burns down, the smoking 4 x 6s are dragged away, and the food phase begins. The first layer over the hot rocks is wet corn husks, followed by big clumps of seaweed. Wood crates containing lobsters and clams are added, along with wet burlap bags of corn. Wet, heavy tarps are pulled across the whole thing, and everybody grabs a refreshing beverage and waits.

The Salisbury-Sharon Transfer Station had receptacles on hand at the clambake to separate food scraps from the regular garbage.

Transfer station manager Brian Bartram reported that “422.4 pounds of lobster and clam shells, corn cobs, etc. were collected and diverted from the garbage,” adding “the volume of the diverted food waste was about 160 gallons, or almost 0.8 cubic yards.”

Bartram thanked everyone for cooperating and in particular Barbara Bettigole, Karen Lundeen and Tanya Tedder for heading up the effort

The clambake is an annual tradition, now in its 17th year.

Jane Lloyd of Salisbury died of cancer in 2005. The Jane Lloyd Fund was established by her family to help families who are struggling financially with the costs of cancer treatment. It is an endowed fund within the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

community

Latest News

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

Eric Schnall

Provided

On Aug. 9, the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut will continue their speaker series with a celebration of Eric Schnall’s debut novel, “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”

Just released in May, Schnall’s novel has already earned praise for its poignant observations and lyrical prose. “Disco” is the second winner of the Barbara DiBernard Prize in Fiction, an annual prize for books published by Zero Street Fiction, part of University of Nebraska Press, committed to LGBTQ+ literary writers with commercial potential. “They publish books very successfully and thoughtfully,” said Schnall. “It’s been a balance to embrace the box while not wanting the box to be exclusive, if that makes sense,” he added in reference to his novel being labeled or branded as a “gay” book. “I’m getting incredible notes from people,” said Schnall.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

Clear skies over the Dalmatian Islands in Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Croatia.

Provided

Island hopping, usually done by boat, can also be accomplished with a little more exertion.

When friends Marci Grady and Sonja Koppenwallner asked Sherie Berk if she would like to join them for a week-long swim in the Dalmatian Islands, she agreed without a second thought. With an itinerary mapped out by STREL Swimming Adventures, from June 15 to 21, they swam for up to five hours each day.

Keep ReadingShow less
travel

Eric Forstmann at Eckert

Eric Forstmann at Eckert

"Four Tommys" and more art by Eric Forstmann.

Provided

Eric Forstmann’s new show “Perambulate” will open at Eckert Fine Art in Washington Depot, Connecticut on August 10 with a reception from 2 to 6 p.m. The title, derived from the habit of leisurely exploring and observing one’s environment, encapsulates the essence of Forstmann’s work.

“I have had the good fortune to have spent 40 years doing just that. Along the route, I have been able to translate my findings into more than one thousand paintings. And the search continues…” Forstmann stated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit