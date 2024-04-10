Artifacts relocate to Salisbury Town Hall

The old Farnam Tavern sign is now at Town Hall.

Patrick L. Sullivan
history

Artifacts relocate to Salisbury Town Hall

SALISBURY — A crowd of 30 or so people piled into the newly-painted Town Hall Friday, April 5 for a noontime ribbon cutting for two items of historical interest.

They were a sign from the old Farnam Tavern in Lakeville, and the Salisbury Bicentennial Quilt, which are now hanging opposite each other on the walls going up the staircase in the center of the building.

Rich Reifsnyder related how the Salisbury Association Historical Society learned that the Farnam Tavern sign was up for auction in November 2021, and after determining it was the genuine article, went ahead and bought it.

With a grant from the Anne and Rollin Bates Foundation, the sign received the attention of conservator John Lippert.

The Salisbury Association’s Sarah Morrison thanked Lippert, who was present, for fitting the relatively small project into his schedule.

Next up was how to hang the heavy sign.

That required the expertise of blacksmith Will Trowbridge of Sharon, who designed and created the hanging hardware for the sign and for the quilt.

Also involved: First Selectman Curtis Rand and Building Inspector Michael Carbone for providing the space and determining it was structurally sound and Kevin Wiggins and Janet Manko for reinforcing the walls and installing the items.

The quilt was created in 1976 by a group of Salisbury women under the direction of Mrs. David Luria to celebrate the country’s bicentennial. It features scenes from around town, including the ski jumps, the old Barnett’s store, and the Scoville Memorial Library.

Salisbury Association President Jeanette Weber said it was time to get the quilt in the public eye, since the country will be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand, State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64), and State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) listened as Rich Reifsnyder spoke on April 5.

history

Latest News

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24
The attacks are starting early

Area Dems are starting early to attack Congressional candidate George Logan. An intelligent, articulate and genuinely nice man, Logan served two terms in the Connecticut Senate and is now running for the 5 th District Congressional seat currently held by Jahana Hayes.

In 2000, Ms. Hayes narrowly defeated Mr. Logan despite outspending him by a margin of 3 to 1.

Keep ReadingShow less

Choir Rehearsal

Choir Rehearsal

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Congress has a “fiscal and moral responsibility to stop taxpayer dollars from padding the profits of an industry that is destroying our planet.” —Senator Bernie Sanders

Last December at the U.N. Environmental Conference in Dubai,U.A.E., one positive accomplishment was a document signed after much argument by representatives of each of the 197 countries attending the conference. For the first time, the individual countries pledged to “transition” away from fossil fuels toward cleaner sources of energy. And for the first time a U.N. document used the term “climate change”.

Keep ReadingShow less
occasional observer

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – April 1924

LIME ROCK – Several cars got stuck Sunday near the Belter farm, owing to the bad condition of the roads.

Keep ReadingShow less