Arts Day for young creatives

Fourth graders at Arts Day

Lynn Mellis Worthington
region one schools

Arts Day for young creatives

Fourth graders from all of the schools in Region One gathered Wednesday, March 6, at the independent Kent School to expand their artistic horizons.

It was the 28th year that Region One has held Fourth Grade Arts Day, and this year’s event was coordinated by Kent Center School music teacher David Poirier. He quickly pointed out, however, that it was a team effort involving all of the art and music teachers in the region. He also saluted Geoff Stewart of Kent School, chair of the performing arts department and director of the theater.

The school donated the facility and provided lunch, and many faculty and staff donated their time to assist. It was the second year that Kent had hosted the event. Previously it was held at The Hotchkiss School.

“We want to inspire students to take more interest in the arts in general and just see how many different possibilities there are,” Poirier said. The elementary schools have strong visual arts programs and music programs but the Arts Day expands their view of arts.

“Here we’re really opening the door to lots of different things and maybe redefining what the arts means in general for them.”

This year’s workshops included 10 different offerings that ranged from shadow puppets to Broadway-style dancing to “My Shot” from Hamilton. Artists were compensated for their time through the Region 1 Arts Fund.

The workshops were: needle felting with Jen Markow; shadow puppets with Susan Aziz; spud stamps with Blake Myers; cardboard sculpture with Henry Klimowicz; Ukrainian eggs with Lisa Marsan; Intro to Hip Hop with Starr Jeffries; a day of Broadway with Amber Cameron; drum circle with Kate Main; ribbon dance with Dance China; and creative movement for the stage with Heather Holohan-Guarnieri.

After a welcome from Superintendent Lisa Carter, there was a showcase performance from Dance China. With colorful costumes, the dancers demonstrated four different dances, including the Lion Dance, which involved the four-legged costumed creature venturing into the audience to the delight of the youngsters.

A second showcase performance was by Kent-based musicianJohn Galusha, who performed beatboxing.

Story courtesy of Kent Good Times Dispatch.

region one schools

Latest News

Bunny Williams's ‘Life in the Garden’

Bunny Williams's ‘Life in the Garden’
Rizzoli

In 1979, interior decorator Bunny Williams and her husband, antiques dealer John Rosselli, had a fateful meeting with a poorly cared for — in Williams’s words, “unspoiled” — 18th-century white clapboard home.

“I am not sure if I believe in destiny, but I do know that after years of looking for a house, my palms began to perspire when I turned onto a tree-lined driveway in a small New England village,” Williams wrote in her 2005 book, “An Affair with a House.” The Federal manor high on a hill, along with several later additions that included a converted carriage shed and an 1840-built barn, were constructed on what had been the homestead property of Falls Village’s Brewster family, descendants of Mayflower passenger William Brewster, an English Separatist and Protestant leader in Plymouth Colony.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening

The Creators: Sitting down with Garet Wierdsma

The Creators: Sitting down with Garet Wierdsma

Garet&Co dancers

Jennifer Almquist

On Saturday, March 9, the people of Norfolk, Connecticut, enjoyed a dance performance by northern Connecticut-based Garet&Co, in Battell Chapel, titled INTERIOR, consisting of four pieces: “Forgive Her, Hera,” “Something We Share,” “bodieshatewomen,” and “I kinda wish the apocalypse would just happen already.”

At the sold-out show in the round, the dancers, whose strength, grace and athleticism filled the hall with startling passion, wove their movements within the intimate space to the rhythms of contemporary music. Wierdsma choreographed each piece and curated the music. The track she created for “Something We Share” eerily contained vintage soundtracks from life guidance recordings for the perfect woman of the ‘50s. The effect, with three dancers in satin slips posing before imaginary mirrors, was feminist in its message and left the viewer full of vicarious angst.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance

Kevin McEneaney, voice of The Millbrook Independent

Kevin McEneaney, voice of The Millbrook Independent

Kevin McEneaney

Judith O’Hara Balfe

On meeting Kevin McEneaney, one is almost immediately aware of three things; he’s reserved, he’s highly intelligent and he has a good sense of humor.

McEneaney is the wit and wisdom behind The Millbrook Independent, a blog that evolved from the print version of that publication. It's a wealth of information about music venues in this part of Dutchess County interspersed with poetry, art reviews, articles on holidays and other items, and a smattering of science.

Keep ReadingShow less
journalism