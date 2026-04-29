Barbara Ann Murphy

Barbara Ann Murphy

AMENIA — Barbara Ann Murphy, 93, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of faith, devotion, and unwavering love for her family. Born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Poughkeepsie, New York, Barbara was the daughter of Wallace and Catherine Schaffer. She dedicated her early life to caring for others, graduating from St. Francis School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie and later earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Her calling to serve led her to the Army Nurse Corps, where she proudly served as a First Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Walter Reed Hospital. It was through her work as a nurse that Barbara’s life took a beautiful turn; she met her future husband, William E.P. Murphy, while caring for him as a patient at St. Francis Hospital. Their love story blossomed into a marriage that began on Sept. 20, 1958, and endured until his passing in 2000.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who built a life centered on faith, family, and service. After raising her children, she returned to nursing at the Wassaic Developmental Center, where she worked until her retirement in 1990. She also served her community as a member of the Amenia Fire Company, volunteering as an EMT and offering care and comfort to those in need. Service was not just her profession, it was a defining part of who she was. She spent over 50 years in Amenia, New York, a place she proudly called home before moving to Geer Village in Canaan, Connecticut in 2013.

A deeply devout Catholic, Barbara lived her faith daily. She was a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, faithfully attending daily Mass and serving as a lector. Her commitment to her faith extended beyond routine; it was a guiding force in her life, one she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Whether it meant finding a church in an airport during travels or sharing quiet moments of reflection, she ensured that faith remained at the center of family life.

Barbara found joy in life’s simple and meaningful pleasures. She was an avid traveler, exploring Europe and enjoying riverboat cruises with her beloved husband Bill. After his passing, she continued her adventures with her sisters-in-law, embracing the world with curiosity and gratitude. At home, she was rarely without a book in hand, a voracious reader who found comfort and joy in stories.

She will be remembered for her wisdom, her steady presence, and her ability to find joy in laughter, especially a good joke, often shared and passed along from others. Above all, she will be remembered for her deep love of family, her strength, and the values she lived by every day.

Barbara is survived by her children; Christopher Murphy (Tamara) of Clermont, Florida, Maureen Morley (Thomas) of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, Eileen Ehlers (Richard) of Olathe, Kansas, Leah Rost (Ernest) of Brick, New Jersey, and William Murphy, Jr. (Mary) of Amenia, New York. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren;Richard Ehlers, Jr., Elyse Colon, Hillary, Lauren and Kurt Bennett, William Rost, Abbey, Krista and Liam Murphy, and Owen and Connor Lynch, along with ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in-law; Veronica Rosen and her husband Ron of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Sandra Murphy of Simpsonville, South Carolina, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, William E.P. Murphy, her grandson, Gregory Rost in 2018, and her sister, Joan Post in 2017.

Barbara’s life was a testament to faith, service, and love, a life well-lived and deeply cherished by all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY. Burial followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, NY, with Standard Military Army Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY 12501. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Barbara’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.comArrangements have been entrusted to Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

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