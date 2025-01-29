Barbara Breen Victorien
obituaries

Barbara Breen Victorien

CORNWALL — Barbara, 87, a lifelong resident of Cornwall, passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 18, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on her family homestead on Hall Road on Dec. 1, 1937 to Florence Hall and Ralph Breen.

She attended Cornwall Consolidated School and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Barbara worked at the Children’s Cottage Specialty Shoppe in Cornwall. She went on to work for Frank Cole’s insurance agency in Cornwall Bridge. She later worked as a secretary for Nicholas Tobin Insurance in Kent where she worked for several years, before retiring to enjoy her hobbies and home.

She married Jacques Victorien in 1960. They enjoyed traveling to France and Europe and briefly lived in Ireland and Nebraska before returning to the Cornwall area.

Barbara took pride in her home and gardens. Her hobbies over the years included entertaining guests, needlework, and researching family genealogy and has done extensive research on her family. She enjoyed cooking, collecting cookbooks and watching cooking shows. She also was a fan of Judge Judy and Jeopardy. Barbara was an avid reader. Among some of her favorites in her library were The Cat Who books, Agatha Christie, books about Ireland and many cookbooks. Her living room window was her favorite spot to watch wildlife, she especially loved the hummingbirds that would visit her feeders.

She cherished her family and friends who will miss her dearly. Barbara was a lifelong parishioner of St Bridget’s Catholic Church in Cornwall Bridge.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband Jacques Victorien. She is survived by her siblings; William Breen Sr. of Southfield, Massachusetts and Patricia Polk of Harwinton; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.

A Christian Mass and burial will take place in the spring at St Bridget’s Catholic Church in Cornwall Bridge.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department.

Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

