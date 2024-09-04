Betrayal of public trust with Paley Farm project

Among the changes includes increasing Town Hall’s operating days to five per week rather than four, along with a rotating lunch schedule to ensure time in the office is convenient for the interest of the townspeople.

Since Mattingly joined, the selectmen’s office started a monthly newsletter that has been well received by the town. Board and commission meetings are now regularly held both in-person and on Zoom. Behind both of these initiatives is Mattingly’s hard work.

The new title also includes more involvement in town business and budgeting. Mattingly brings professional knowledge of the business and grant-centered work that is now involved in his day-to-day expertise. He is helping the selectmen research federal and state funding opportunities to help with the bottom line come tax time.

Mattingly studied at Central Connecticut State University for his undergraduate degree in political science with an interest in state and local government. He went on to complete his master’s degree at University of Massachusetts.

When discussing his contributions to the selectmen’s office, Mattingly described a full plate. Although being a selectman is technically a part-time job, he described the position as a “part-time, full-time commitment.”

Mattingly shared that he uses his time to complete his town tasks “and be that helping hand where and when needed.”

From First Selectman Brian Ohler’s perspective, he said it has been a “wonderful partnership” with Mattingly. As for the job transformation, the intention was to “modernize every part of North Canaan government.”

On the idea for modernizing the position at Town Hall’s front desk, Ohler said, “Communication, transparency, and engagement is a critical priority.” In the expanded role, Mattingly meets this priority through endearing professionalism.