Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.
Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.
Andre Johnson Jr., SK class of ‘22, and the (1) UConn Huskies defeated (16) Stetson University 91-52 in the first round. UConn kept cruising with a 75-58 win against (9) Northwestern University in the second round. The Huskies will play (5) San Diego State Thursday, March 28.
Games can be watched on www.NCAA.com.
Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.
Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.
At Scoville Memorial Library, a group of about 15 children fidgeted impatiently as Kendra Percy tried to get them to say “Squish Swedish fish,” which is easier read than said.
But enough of them got it to get the go-ahead to dash out into the grounds of the library on Sunday afternoon and gather up the candy that was scattered around.
This was an Easter Egg hunt, albeit an unusual one.
Percy, the Head of Children and Family Services at the library, said that the week before the children painted wooden eggs, and then returned them in time for Sunday’s activities.
Just in time, in one case. That morning, Percy found one in a brown paper bag. Written on the bag was “For the dragon to hide.”
About the dragon. Percy said that since 2024 is the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese astrological system, she thought it would be fun to have the dragons hide the painted wooden eggs along with the candy.
So the children had to pause the candy gathering to look for the wooden eggs.
The first part took mere minutes. The second bit took a little more time.
Amelia Corrigan, age 7, held up her wooden egg. Asked how long it took to paint, she thought for a moment, and replied “Two or three minutes.”
She then popped a candy in her mouth, and made a face.
“Chewier than you expected?” she was asked.
“Mmmff,” she replied, nodding her head vigorously.
In Cornwall, attendees gathered at Foote Field March 24 for Park and Recreation’s Spring Celebration.
Cookie decorating was followed by three egg hunts for varying ages.
The Easter Bunny was on hand, but offered no hints to treasure finders.
Hundreds of colorful eggs were found and brought back in sacks, bags, and baskets.
The Spring Celebration marked Cornwall’s first outdoor event of the season, with more to come as the weather warms.
Kent’s Community Field was overrun with egg hunters March 24 as well.
Certain eggs in Kent contained golden coins, which could be redeemed for prizes at homebase.
After a short time, all the eggs had been found and to the finders went the spoils.
The year was 1973: Two roads diverged
In 1973, Donald and Fred Trump were engaged for two years in a battle with the DOJ: “..specifically a case that charges Donald Trump, Fred Trump and their company of race bias in housing rentals. …It was one of the largest cases of the time.”
Michael Kranish
Washington Post
At 26, in 1973, Donald J. Trump commenced his lifelong legal battles — federal and state suits and countersuits numbering 4095 before he assumed the office of President in 2016 and 90 since assuming then losing the office in 2020. Of these 90 post-presidency suits (12 pending) Trump has won but one against his niece, Mary.
Trump legal suits over five decades range from Casino to contracts, employment, personal injury, campaigns, taxes, defamation, obstruction of justice.
Also in 1973, the New York Times (NYT) in a published profile of the younger Trump birthed a myth of Donald Trump as first in his Wharton graduating class (BA in Real Estate, 1968) – a myth fully debunked in a 1988 NYT investigative article that found few members of his relatively small class knew or knew of Trump, the class commencement program did not list him with any distinction, the self-declared “super genius” was found on no Wharton dean’s list. Trump has restricted any educational institute from making public his grades or test scores. Donald J. Trump has never received an honorary degree from any academic institution or acknowledgement of generous gifting (including Wharton).
In contrast, in 1973, Joe Biden, at age 30, was elect to the U.S. Senate sticking his arm out to all he encountered: “Hi, I’m Joe Biden — the new senator from Delaware.”
One month after his election, Biden’s wife and one year old daughter were killed in an automobile crash that spared his two toddler sons. Biden took his Senate oath of office in the Wilmington hospital chapel. He served in the Senate for six terms.
Biden’s first year in the Senate, the 93rd Congress, was replete with major events and governmental action: the passage of Roe vs Wade, Kissinger appointed Secretary of State, LBJ’s death, Nixon to China, Paris Accords/Church Amendment ending the Vietnam War, VP Agnew resigned, replaced with Ford, Endangered Species Act passed as was the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Saturday Night Massacre led to first steps toward a Nixon impeachment (Nixon sidestepped impeachment with his resignation in 1974). Oddly the Roe vs Wade Scotus decision of 1973 was also scandalously leaked however back in 1973, the culprit, a Scotus clerk, was identified.
1973, was a significant turning point in the lives of two prominent Americans for their choices, their character and their occupation of the Oval Office. Trump’s 2024 rhetoric is of a third-world U.S. status, demise and resentment are the tone, projections, and unrealities — his vita is replete with court cases, TV ratings, bankruptcy, screaming false headlines, brand surges and plunges, declarations of personal exceptionalism. Biden, in stark contrast, has 2024 rhetoric, acts and deeds that bespeak pride, promise, progress by the nation, peoples of talent and will. Biden’s vita — outcomes of his life choices — has a plethora of domestic and international honors, steadfastness and accomplishments. He isn’t perfect, not flawless — yet Biden, in raw contrast to Trump, doesn’t promote bullying, urge foul play, threaten intentional harm of others.
Time to turn the lights back on a nation with many shortcomings but scores of decades of betterment — of talent and achievement. In the turmoil of an election year, 2024, can we still hear succinct wisdom: twelve score and six years ago “...our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal…Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure.
Abraham Lincoln
The Gettysburgh Address
Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.