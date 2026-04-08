Bondi Out

Bondi Out
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Rocking for a cause at Infinity Hall

Rocking for a cause at Infinity Hall

Blues musician James Montgomery

Provided

When the Rock n’ Roll Circus rolls into Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk on Saturday, April 11, it will bring together an all-star lineup of musicians and a mission that reaches far beyond the stage.

Presented by Rockin’ 4 Vets, this concert will benefit the United Way of Northwest Connecticut’s “Stock the Shelves” program, which supports food pantries across the region. The United Way, part of a national network founded in the late 19th century, has long worked to mobilize communities in support of local health, education and financial stability initiatives, efforts that continue today through programs like Stock the Shelves, which helps ensure families have access to essential food resources.

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Robert Donald Stevens

Robert Donald Stevens

MILLERTON — Robert Donald “Bob” Stevens, 63, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on Monday evening, March 30, 2026, at his home in Millerton, New York. Bob had a 40-year career with the Town of North East Highway Department where he currently served as the Town of North East Highway Superintendent for nearly two decades. One of Bob’s proudest accomplishments was seeing the completion of the new Town of North East Highway Department Facility on Route 22 in Millerton.

Born Dec. 20, 1962, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Roberta K. (Briggs) Stevens. Bob was a 1981 graduate ofWebutuck High School in Amenia, he also attended BOCES Technical School in Salt Point, New York, while enrolled at Webutuck. Bob served his community for many years as an active member of the Millerton Fire Company and was a longtime member of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, Inc., where he always enjoyed attending highway training school in Lake Placid. Bob really enjoyed traversing the local roadways in Millerton in his iconic orange pick-up truck, and could often be seen at all hours of the day and night making sure that the main roads and side roads were in the best possible condition for his friends and neighbors. Bob loved the Town of North East and he will be dearly missed by those he served throughout his decades long career. In his spare time, he enjoyed texting with his son Robert, time on the Hudson River and rebuilding engines for many friends in his younger years.

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Lucille A. Mikesell

Lucille A. Mikesell

CANAAN — Lucille A. Mikesell passed away peacefully on April 3 with family at her home in Canaan Valley, Connecticut. She was 106.

Born on Sept. 5, 1919 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of William Harvey Cohea, of Mason, Illinois, and Lillian Amanda Williams of Morley, Iowa. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1937, and married her husband, Ralph J. Mikesell in 1938.

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In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

John Carter

Photo by Deborah Carter
"The human cost of current ICE practices is appallingly high."
John carter

John Carter, who served as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury from 1999 until his retirement in 2014, launched the first iteration of the nonprofit Vecinos Seguros 1 (Safe Neighbors) in 2017 by introducing a misa, a Spanish-language worship service, at Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church.

In December 2024, amid concerns over a renewed federal crackdown on immigrants, a group of volunteers revived the program as Vecinos Seguros 2 (VS2). According to its 2025 annual report, the initiative “created a network of trusted allies to help those who may be targeted by immigration enforcement agents,” taking a low-key approach that prioritizes in-person connections.

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our community

Anthony Louis Veronesi

Anthony Louis Veronesi

EAST CANAAN — Anthony Louis Veronesi , 84, of 216 Rocky Mountain Way in Arden, NC formerly of East Canaan, died March 26, 2026 at the Solace Center in Ashville, NC.Anthony was born December 14, 1941 in North Canaan, CT son of the late Claudio Serene and Genevieve Adeline (Riva) Veronesi.

Following graduation from Housatonic Valley High School in Falls Village, Anthony worked at the former Pfizer Company in Canaan for a short time before entering the US Air Force.He served for four years in active duty rising to the rank of Sergeant.He was released from active duty on April 9, 1968.After leaving the Air Force,Anthony worked at the Becton Dickinson Company in Canaan.He was transferred to North Carolina and retired from BD.Anthony then began his career for the United States Postal Service, for many years as a mail handler, before his retirement from the Postal Service.

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Joan Tuncy

Joan Tuncy

SALISBURY — Joan Tuncy, 92, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2026, at Noble Horizons.

Born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vera Bejean.

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