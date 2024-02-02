music
Broadway Cabaret Goes to the Movies

Presented by Christ Trinity Church and directed by Wendy Welch, "Broadway Cabaret Goes to the Movies" will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Featuring Musical Director Donald Sosin, the show will go on at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Mass. Advance tickets are $30 and can be purchased on christtrinitychurch.ludus.com

Housing Trust receives matching grant for North Main Street apartments

SHARON — Building upon the June 2023 purchase of three neighboring multi-family homes for future conversion to affordable housing opportunities, the Sharon Housing Trust (SHT) announced this week that it has been awarded a $50,000 matching grant from a local foundation to assist with immediate repairs to the buildings that one day will become affordable rental units.

Located at 91, 93 and 95 North Main Street, the three buildings hold a total of six apartments that are conveniently located adjacent to the Sharon Center School and close to shopping. Five two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment are within the complex.

Hands-on with Audubon

Bethany Sheffer and Bao the box turtle entertained and educated attendees of Sharon Audubon's presentation at Norfolk Library Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Riley Klein

NORFOLK — Insects, reptiles and birds are not typically welcome guests inside a library, but four special friends from Sharon Audubon were greeted with open arms at Norfolk Library on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Bethany Sheffer of Sharon Audubon educated and entertained a group of 12 children who departed the school bus at the library. She brought with her a stick bug, a box turtle, a ball python and a dove, along with a table of touchable items like turtle shells and snake sheddings.

Writers turning memories into memoirs

Roxana Robinson and Dani Shapiro

Jennifer Almquist

Early evening in West Cornwall, twilight descending, the lights of the Cornwall Library glowed as a capacity crowd found their seats to spend the next two hours in the presence of three local authors Saturday, Jan. 27.

Cornwall resident Roxana Robinson was the moderator of the Author Talk in the library, part of a series of scheduled events. She began the evening by introducing the women seated on either side of her: “Dani Shapiro and A.M. Homes are two of our most interesting contemporary writers. Through the lenses of fiction and memoir, they have explored the world as we know it. It’s a choice all writers face — which genre, which form, will best allow me to explore this subject?”

Bad Grass speaker series returns to The White Hart

Christopher Koppel

Alexander Wilburn

In the eyes of Christopher Koppel, there is no better garden designer than nature itself.

Koppel was the guest speaker Thursday, Jan. 25, at the first of the three-part lecture series Bad Grass 2024, returning to The White Hart Inn after the success of last winter’s inaugural program.

