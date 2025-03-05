Icy February eats into road salt, sand stockpiles

Agway on Route 22 in the village of Millerton still had a few pallets of rock salt for sale at the end of February, despite increased demand from years prior.

John Coston

Icy February eats into road salt, sand stockpiles

After several consistently mild winters in recent years, deep cold returned to the Northwest Corner in 2025.

The polar vortex, which kept temperatures below freezing for most of February, left persistent patches of ice in the area. Efforts to melt the ice depleted salt supplies, leading some to rely on sand to create a textured surface where needed.

Customers looking to resupply on salt and sand at local hardware stores may have found that when they went to pick it up during this very icy winter, stores were out.

Bob Riva at CA Lindell ACE Hardware in Canaan explained that in the last few winters they were selling one or two truckloads of salt with about fourteen pallets of salt per truck. He went on to say, “The last four winters we had no snow, and the warehouses reduced the stock. We got caught because of this with this winter’s snow and ice.”

Riva said that Lindell’s expected a shipment of sand and salt by Feb. 28.

As the cold spell hit most of the United States, some of the winter supply was relocated based on demand.

Representatives of Aubuchon Hardware in Great Barrington commented: “There is a sand and rock salt shortage. It was shipped south because they were hit first.”

At town garages, stockpiles of sand remain plentiful while the salt stock runs low.

Dave Barger, first selectman in Falls Village, reported, “Sand has not been in short supply, but the salt that we mix with the sand has. In our Town of Canaan — Falls Village — there has been more ice than there has been in past years.”

“We have experienced issues due to the periods of wet weather followed by extreme cold,” Cornwall Department of Public Works Supervisor Jim Vanicky said. “In the case of this winter it caused the sand to freeze deep into the pile, which is unusable because it’s very solid. In Cornwall we lost about one third to frozen sand. We do store it in a large pile facing the west to take advantage of the warmth.”

Emily Egan, administrative assistant to the selectmen at Salisbury Town Hall said, “The shortage is on road salt, not sand which has affected the entire northeast.” She added that “The town stocked up prior to the shortage, so we have not been affected.”

In Sharon, Casey Flanagan, First Selectman, said “We have not had any issues getting sand. I did hear that other towns and hardware stores were running out of salt. Knock on wood, we have had the material we needed to keep the roads passable this winter without interruption.”

Over the border in North East, New York, Robert Stevens, Superintendent of Highways said, “The Town of North East is not having any problems getting sand and salt.”

By the time March arrived, a wave of warm weather melted away the ice.

Latest News

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang at THRIVE in North Canaan.

Natalia Zukerman

'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.

THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Last year’s first-place winner, violinist Connor McMillen accompanied by bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and pianist Zaccai Curtis.

Provided

On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.

“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

"Plein Air," the new exhibit at Cornwall Library, features ten watercolors by artist Dorothy Spears. The show will be on display through April 12.

Sava Marinkovic

On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.

“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit