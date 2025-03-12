Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Backing-up mishap

On March 3, Michael Mulhern, 59, of Torrington was reversing a GMC Savana G2500 out of a driveway on West Main Street in North Canaan when he collided with a parked Honda Accord. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. The trooper who responded to the accident determined that Mulhern had not properly checked his mirrors upon backing, and issued him an infraction.

Pedestrian struck in Sharon

During heavy rainfall on the evening of March 5, Yanira Hernandez, 31, of Wingdale, New York, was turning onto West Main Street in Sharon when she struck pedestrian David Kurish, 77, of Sharon. Kurish was wearing dark clothing, and was attempting to cross where there was no crosswalk. Hernandez was turning onto the street from Route 41 and didn’t see Kurish due to his clothing and the conditions. A witness corroborated that he was difficult to see at the time. Kurish sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sharon Hospital for evaluation, while Hernandez’ Nissan Titan was slightly damaged but able to be driven from the scene. Kurish was issued a warning for failure to yield right of way to vehicle when crossing not within a crosswalk.

Accident on Route 112

Souleman Toure, 24, of Lakeville was negotiating a curve on Route 112 in Salisbury when he lost control, leaving the roadway and striking the wire rope barrier on the bank. His Subaru Forester suffered disabling damage to the bumper, and had to be towed from the scene. Toure was uninjured and declined medical attention. He was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

