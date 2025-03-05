‘Pay it forward’ next weekend to support area families, farms

On the weekend of March 14 to 16, Tri Corner FEED is inviting members of the community to share a meal with their neighbors. Fourteen local restaurants — spanning both Connecticut and New York — will be participating in the Nourish Neighbors initiative, encouraging visitors to “dine out and pay it forward” for the benefit of local farmers, food pantries and Tri Corner FEED’s Food Sovereignty Fund.

Participating restaurants include Panacea in Amenia, New York; Falls Village Inn in Falls Village, Connecticut; Deano’s, Mizza’s, On the Run, Black Rabbit, and the Woodland in Lakeville, Connecticut; Harney’s Tea Room, Oakhurst Diner, and Willa in Millerton, New York; Champetre in Pine Plains, New York; Sweet William’s and The White Hart in Salisbury, Connecticut; and Le Gamin in Sharon, Connecticut.

At these eateries, diners will have the option to “donate a meal” by way of a fixed or proportional monetary donation made at the time of their regular order, 100% of which will be passed along to Tri Corner FEED.

The fundraiser, conceived by Tri Corner FEED’s Community Advocates for Food Security, will advance the organization’s ability to address food insecurity by purchasing food at a fair price from local farmers and distributing it to those in need, according to Director of Food Programs Blake Myers.

“The food that’s grown in our communities should be accessible to those who live in them,” said Myers, continuing to note that even farmers themselves are often food insecure. “Their margins are so slim, and it is so expensive to produce things in a way that is good for the environment and for people,” Myers explained.

Although the bucolic junction between Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York is widely recognized for its relative wealth and affluence, Myers points out that up to 40% of people in the area make difficult decisions when it comes to food purchases, according to recent studies.

Exacerbating this issue is post-pandemic inflation, which has seen St. Thomas Episcopal Church’s Food of Life pantry in Amenia serving five times the number of weekly visitors compared to pre-pandemic numbers overall, including double the number of retirees.

While there is no shortage of energy or enthusiasm among pantry volunteers, funding remains an issue for small, charity-driven organizations. “Our numbers are still growing,” said fourth-generation farmer and pantry manager Charlie Paley, packing donation bags before a column of idling cars that stretched beyond sight; “what we really need are more donors.”

To this end, St. Thomas’ Priest-in-Charge AJ Stack describes Nourish Neighbors as “an innovative strategy” for raising both funds and awareness. Identifying a trend toward the positive perception of integrated, community-driven philanthropy, Stack believes that pulling local businesses, like restaurants, into such efforts is an effective way to reinforce that idea that “what we do stays within our community.”

“There is a huge need here, one that is only growing,” said Brigitte Harney, Manager and Buyer for Harney & Sons Fine Teas, who is hopeful that a novel fundraising initiative will help generate awareness. Alanna Broesler, owner of Millerton’s Willa, reported that there is excitement around the initiative, calling it “a great sign that so many restaurants are participating.”

“It’s almost like doubling the money that goes back to the community,” said Myers. By both encouraging patronage of local eateries and generating funds to make purchases from regional farmers, Myers said that this initiative “helps to build a stronger food system” on multiple levels. “We support businesses and farms, and we donate food to pantries,” said Myers, “so everything goes to the community.”

The rolling hills, quaint towns, and peaceful forests of the tri-corner area have been — and remain — an attractive place to live for a diverse range of people. From deeply-rooted multigenerational farmers to well-travelled artists, Myers believes that “everyone here sees something special about this area,” as evidenced by the “power behind our community-organized and supported initiatives.”

In line with the mission of Tri Corner FEED, Myer’s insists that it is critical to maintaining the region’s allure and diversity that all residents be ensured the food security that leads to abundant, healthy lives. And others can contribute as easily as pulling up their neighbors a seat at the dinner table.