Cornwall loosens zoning regs on buildable lot consideration

CORNWALL — The restrictive rectangle is a thing of the past.

Cornwall Planning and Zoning Commission modified the town zoning regulations Aug. 12 in an effort to allow for construction of more homes.

The change removed the requirement that a property’s buildable area must be contained within a 20,000 square foot rectangle with each side no shorter than 100 feet.

The newly adopted regulation allows buildable areas to be any shape that can be drawn with a 100-foot diameter circle. The 20,000 square foot minimum size remained static.

Commissioner James LaPorta clarified, “The buildable area is not the same as lot dimensions. So, if an applicant comes before the Commission and requests to have a subdivision or make a lot, we look at both the lot dimensions and make sure it has specific dimensional requirements. But also we make sure that there’s a buildable area within that lot that would contain the house.”

Buildable lots cannot contain steep slopes or wetlands, among other terrain considerations.

The regulation change was unanimously approved upon conclusion of a public hearing that saw three residents express support.

“It’s about time,” said Nancy Berry. “I support this. I applaud it.”

Jill Cutler of the Affordable Housing Commission thanked P&Z for the effort to increase housing stock in Cornwall.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway noted, “Housing is a top priority of the Board of Selectmen. I think this is a good step.” He continued, “It’s a small step, but many small steps get you where you need to be.”

The change will take effect Sept. 1.