Marijuana legalization coming to Cornwall in spring 2025

CORNWALL — Recreational cannabis businesses will be able to apply for operation in Cornwall this spring.

At a meeting of the town Planning and Zoning Commission Feb. 11, commissioners voted unanimously to allow the current moratorium to expire May 31.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Connecticut in 2021. It was left up to municipalities to determine which license types are permitted in each town.

P&Z opted to allow its moratorium to lapse with no additional regulations in place. Prospective cannabis companies will follow the same process as other new businesses seeking a permit to operate in town.

When Cornwall’s moratorium expires, there are three cannabis license types that could be permitted in applicable zones: retail dispensary, micro-cultivator and food and beverage manufacturer.

P&Z felt confident allowing these license types based prior community feedback. In a 2023 survey of residents, 64% supported retail dispensaries, 62% supported micro cultivators and 61% supported food and beverage manufacturers.

Retail establishments will be able to apply for operation in the two commercial districts located in West Cornwall and Cornwall Bridge. Under town regulations, retail stores in the general business zones require a site plan review to obtain a permit. No public hearing is required for approval.

A micro-cultivator could apply for a special permit to operate as a commercial greenhouse, which would require a public hearing prior to approval. Micro-cultivators in Connecticut start with a grow space of up to 5,000 square feet with the potential to expand over time.

As for food and beverage manufacturer, land use consultant Janell Mullen said “a strong applicant with a great lawyer” could make a case to qualify under the regulations for home businesses.

P&Z Chair Anna Timell explained Cornwall has “no regulations allowing manufacturing except on a very small scale as a home-based business.”