cornwall p&z

Marijuana legalization coming to Cornwall in spring 2025

CORNWALL — Recreational cannabis businesses will be able to apply for operation in Cornwall this spring.

At a meeting of the town Planning and Zoning Commission Feb. 11, commissioners voted unanimously to allow the current moratorium to expire May 31.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Connecticut in 2021. It was left up to municipalities to determine which license types are permitted in each town.

P&Z opted to allow its moratorium to lapse with no additional regulations in place. Prospective cannabis companies will follow the same process as other new businesses seeking a permit to operate in town.

When Cornwall’s moratorium expires, there are three cannabis license types that could be permitted in applicable zones: retail dispensary, micro-cultivator and food and beverage manufacturer.

P&Z felt confident allowing these license types based prior community feedback. In a 2023 survey of residents, 64% supported retail dispensaries, 62% supported micro cultivators and 61% supported food and beverage manufacturers.

Retail establishments will be able to apply for operation in the two commercial districts located in West Cornwall and Cornwall Bridge. Under town regulations, retail stores in the general business zones require a site plan review to obtain a permit. No public hearing is required for approval.

A micro-cultivator could apply for a special permit to operate as a commercial greenhouse, which would require a public hearing prior to approval. Micro-cultivators in Connecticut start with a grow space of up to 5,000 square feet with the potential to expand over time.

As for food and beverage manufacturer, land use consultant Janell Mullen said “a strong applicant with a great lawyer” could make a case to qualify under the regulations for home businesses.

P&Z Chair Anna Timell explained Cornwall has “no regulations allowing manufacturing except on a very small scale as a home-based business.”

cornwall p&z

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Keep ReadingShow less
ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons

Norman Reich

Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries