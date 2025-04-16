cornwall p&z

Cornwall considers ways to spur new home construction

CORNWALL — Rising property values in recent years have shifted the housing landscape in Cornwall. Stock of for-sale homes remains low, applications for new development have become infrequent and the grand list is stagnant.

Local leaders discussed the situation at a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, April 8.

“Things are changing rapidly, and not for the better,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway.

The conversation focused on matters that the town can control. Namely, zoning regulations

Ridgway mentioned the minimum lot size requirements to build a new home in Cornwall. He noted that a lot must be at least 5-acres in order to build a new home “in a large part of the town,” while other zones have 3- or 1-acre minimums.

“I think there is probably some movement in the 5- and 3-acre zones,” said Ridgway.

Commissioners talked about potentially implementing overlay zones to alter minimum lot sizes in designated areas.

Changes to “free cuts,” or the ability to subdivide a parcel to create a new buildable lot without going through the full subdivision approval process, were considered.

“You still have to comply with all our zoning regulations,” said P&Z Chair Anna Timell regarding free cuts. “It just is much less of a hullabaloo.”

P&Z members also discussed geometric setback requirements, which limit the buildable area on a property to a particular rectangle based on factors such as wetlands, slope and distance from the property’s edge.

“I think we can make modest changes and still maintain everything that’s essential here,” said Ridgway.

As a result of the meeting, two subcommittees were formed: “one to look at setbacks, the other to look at the building rectangle,” explained Timell.

P&Z will resume the discussion Tuesday, May 13.

