Low Road Sharon hearing extended

SHARON — It was standing room only Wednesday, Aug. 13, for the second round of public hearing for an application by arts nonprofit Low Road Sharon to develop an office space and events facility adjacent to the North Main Street shopping plaza.

Land Surveyor James McTigue of Arthur H. Howland & Associates and Conley Rollins representing the nonprofit presented changes to the proposal since the last hearing. The alterations were made in response to queries from residents and officials alike for more specific plans for the usage of the site and clarification on development specifications such as lighting, parking and landscaping.

McTigue said the new plans remove three of the tall pedestrian light fixtures to limit any lighting interference with abutters and Lovers Lane, which has no street lighting.

He stated there would be “no lighting on the backside of the property” adjacent to Lovers Lane. He noted that the lighting structures to be used follow “dark sky” principles, focusing their illumination downwards, not outwards, to mitigate spread. The lights will be timed to turn off no later than 9:30 p.m.

It was specified that the north building would be used primarily as an extension of the office space in the south building, but with the added capacity for cultural programming such as readings, exhibitions, and performances, hosted by Low Road Sharon, other local non-profits or the town. These events, which would be free of charge and open to the public, will be capped at 78 guests and end by 9 p.m., and there would be no external commercial use or rented events in the building.

Public comment yielded several more queries about traffic impact to Lovers Lane, to which McTigue responded that there is “no expected increase of traffic on Lovers Lane” as all parking is in on-site lots accessed from Low Road with overflow behind the NBT Bank on North Main Street.

A letter from Cassandra Hess on behalf of Thomas and Margaret Youngberg, residents on Lovers Lane, asked for several clarifications in the proposal, including a detailed tree removal plan, further lighting alterations and specification of the usage of a proposed walkway along a stream on the property, among other concerns. The letter states that abutting property owners have “significant concerns over the scale and impact of the current proposal.”

Two other letters read into the record showed support for the project. Stephanie Plunkett of Kirk Road argued that “creative industries… are powerful engines of local prosperity” and “enrich our sense of place and community identity.”

Nick Moore, who’s family farm sits on Low Road, described Jasper Johns, the celebrated painter, and Low Road Sharon as “good neighbors” and that the plans are “a big improvement over the existing structures” currently located at 1 Low Road.

The applicant filed for a 65-day extension of the hearing to formally respond to comments raised at the meeting. The hearing will be continued at the next P&Z meeting, scheduled for Sept. 10.