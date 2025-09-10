sharon p&z

Neighbors file appeal to P&Z for housing development decision

SHARON — The Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent decision to approve an application for a controversial housing development faces an appeal from outraged neighbors.

The appellants are Pablo Cisilino and Silvina Leone, who have been outspoken against the proposed development on Hospital Hill Road since the public hearing began in March of this year. Cisilino and Leone entered the appeal Aug. 29 alleging they are “classically aggrieved” by P&Z’s decision in that the enjoyment and valuation of their properties will be negatively impacted by “noise, traffic and diminished viewshed.” The filing was handled by attorneys Kenneth Slater Jr. and Richard Roberts of Halloran Sage LLP on behalf of Cisilino and Leone.

Leone is listed as the owner of 71 Hospital Hill Road, a directly abutting property of the proposed development, and both appellants as the owners of another property on Amenia Road.

The appeal argues that the Commission’s approval “was illegal under the general standards for special exceptions contained in the zoning regulations in that it ignored uncontroverted professional testimony that the project would have a severe negative impact on the value of neighboring properties as well as lay testimony to the same effect from affected neighbors.”

It alleges the Commission was unlawful in that its Aug. 13 decision “was not supported by the record” and that the application does not comply with Sharon’s zoning regulations.

sharon p&z

Latest News

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Aradev LLC’s plans to redevelop Wake Robin Inn include four 2,000-square-foot cabins, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool. If approved, guest room numbers would increase from 38 to 57.

Provided

LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.

The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.

Keep ReadingShow less
wake robin inn

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

The Weavery is Stanton Home’s oldest activity space, featuring a collection of vintage and modern floor looms. It offers opportunities for building dexterity, creative expression, and social connection through fiber arts.

Provided

Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.

For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’
Charles Busch wrote and stars in ‘Die Mommie Die!’ at Sharon Playhouse.
Provided

Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — ­­continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances