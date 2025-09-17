sharon p&z

Art facility hearing closes with no decision

SHARON — The public hearing for the development of a commercial district office and event space for local arts nonprofit Low Road Sharon closed on Sept. 10 with a note of reconciliation between neighbors and the applicant.

The plans involve demolishing the two existing buildings at 1 Low Road and replacing them with two structures facing each other across a central green. A public footpath will connect Lovers Lane to Low Road.

Thomas Dore, who had been outspoken in his opposition to certain aspects of the plans in the two previous hearing sessions, took a propitiatory tone during his testimony on Wednesday evening. “I think we’d like to support it,” he said, though he reaffirmed his wish that the impact on Lovers Lane be mitigated and reiterated his disapproval of the footpath intended to run alongside Beardsley Pond Brook.

The footpath has been a sticking point throughout the hearing process. Several Low Road and Lovers Lane neighbors have expressed trepidation over how the path might be used, and how it may impact foot, vehicular and even off-road vehicle traffic on Lovers Lane.

Lovers Lane resident Robin Leech, who had spoken at previous hearing sessions, voiced his worries about the path, describing it as a potential “lure” for people to travel between Lovers Lane and Low Road. He also said the “community at large” is concerned about a “land bridge to the other holdings,” referring to Jasper Johns’ other properties in town that are planned to be used for an artist colony in the future.

Selectman Lynn Kearcher spoke up about the potential for increased traffic on the narrow and half-paved Lovers Lane. “As a native of Sharon, I’m very protective of our residents” on the street, some of whom have lived there for decades, she said.

Representing Low Road Sharon, Conley Rollins affirmed the project design is meant to have minimal impact on Lovers Lane, and that the downtown facility is planned to remain largely separate from the future artist retreat. He reiterated from previous meetings that the intended use of the development is staff offices and occasional public programming. “This is in the commercial district,” he said.

As for the footpath, Rollins said he was happy to ban ATV or Gator use on the path except for occasional maintenance conducted by staff. P&Z alternate Jill Drew questioned whether the path is necessary at all to the broader project. Rollins replied, “we have felt that it’s additive to the project” as a way to enjoy a scenic section of the property but is not strictly necessary.

After closing the hearing, the Commission briefly deliberated conditions to place on an approval. P&Z Secretary Stanley MacMillan Jr. suggested that the pathway be cut off about halfway across the property. Vice Chair Betsy Hall added that it should be incumbent upon Low Road Sharon to instruct attendees of any events to not travel through Lovers Lane.

The Commission ultimately decided to table any decision while the town attorney reviews the application. P&Z will resume the conversation at its next regular meeting on Oct. 8.

sharon p&z

Latest News

Sharon Dennis Rosen

Sharon Dennis Rosen

SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

Claire and Garland Jeffreys in the film “The King of In Between.”

Still from "The King of In between"

There is a scene in “The King of In Between,” a documentary about musician Garland Jeffreys, that shows his name as the answer to a question on the TV show “Jeopardy!”

“This moment was the film in a nutshell,” said Claire Jeffreys, the film’s producer and director, and Garland’s wife of 40 years. “Nobody knows the answer,” she continued. “So, you’re cool enough to be a Jeopardy question, but you’re still obscure enough that not one of the contestants even had a glimmer of the answer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation
Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir \u201cEastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.\u201d
Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir \u201cEastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.\u201d

The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, brings renowned writers and thinkers to Norfolk for conversation. Celebrating its fifth season this fall, the festival will gather 18 writers for discussions at the Norfolk Library on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 through 5.

Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir “Eastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.”Haystack Book Festival

Keep ReadingShow less
talks