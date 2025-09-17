Art facility hearing closes with no decision

SHARON — The public hearing for the development of a commercial district office and event space for local arts nonprofit Low Road Sharon closed on Sept. 10 with a note of reconciliation between neighbors and the applicant.

The plans involve demolishing the two existing buildings at 1 Low Road and replacing them with two structures facing each other across a central green. A public footpath will connect Lovers Lane to Low Road.

Thomas Dore, who had been outspoken in his opposition to certain aspects of the plans in the two previous hearing sessions, took a propitiatory tone during his testimony on Wednesday evening. “I think we’d like to support it,” he said, though he reaffirmed his wish that the impact on Lovers Lane be mitigated and reiterated his disapproval of the footpath intended to run alongside Beardsley Pond Brook.

The footpath has been a sticking point throughout the hearing process. Several Low Road and Lovers Lane neighbors have expressed trepidation over how the path might be used, and how it may impact foot, vehicular and even off-road vehicle traffic on Lovers Lane.

Lovers Lane resident Robin Leech, who had spoken at previous hearing sessions, voiced his worries about the path, describing it as a potential “lure” for people to travel between Lovers Lane and Low Road. He also said the “community at large” is concerned about a “land bridge to the other holdings,” referring to Jasper Johns’ other properties in town that are planned to be used for an artist colony in the future.

Selectman Lynn Kearcher spoke up about the potential for increased traffic on the narrow and half-paved Lovers Lane. “As a native of Sharon, I’m very protective of our residents” on the street, some of whom have lived there for decades, she said.

Representing Low Road Sharon, Conley Rollins affirmed the project design is meant to have minimal impact on Lovers Lane, and that the downtown facility is planned to remain largely separate from the future artist retreat. He reiterated from previous meetings that the intended use of the development is staff offices and occasional public programming. “This is in the commercial district,” he said.

As for the footpath, Rollins said he was happy to ban ATV or Gator use on the path except for occasional maintenance conducted by staff. P&Z alternate Jill Drew questioned whether the path is necessary at all to the broader project. Rollins replied, “we have felt that it’s additive to the project” as a way to enjoy a scenic section of the property but is not strictly necessary.

After closing the hearing, the Commission briefly deliberated conditions to place on an approval. P&Z Secretary Stanley MacMillan Jr. suggested that the pathway be cut off about halfway across the property. Vice Chair Betsy Hall added that it should be incumbent upon Low Road Sharon to instruct attendees of any events to not travel through Lovers Lane.

The Commission ultimately decided to table any decision while the town attorney reviews the application. P&Z will resume the conversation at its next regular meeting on Oct. 8.