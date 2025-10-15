Arts space approved in Sharon

SHARON — An arts development that has brought some contention to town hall during the past few months was approved with conditions at the Wednesday, Oct. 8 meeting before ten minutes had passed, kicking off a notably busy agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The proposal, which calls for an office space and events center on Low Road in Sharon’s commercial district, met some opposition from neighbors during the public hearing, which began in July and closed in September. Opponents were primarily concerned about impacts to Lovers Lane, which runs along the backside of the property, such as increased traffic and light pollution among other disruptions to the half-paved, narrow roadway.

The applicant, Low Road Sharon, is the nonprofit planning to create an artist colony on property in town belonging to painter Jasper Johns, 95, after he dies.

Low Road Sharon parried criticism of the project by assuring that impacts to the road will be minimal. Since the hearing began, the applicant has removed lighting fixtures adjacent to Lovers Lane, shortened a proposed walkway meant to connect Low Road to Lovers Lane so that it ends midway across the property and affirmed that the downtown facility will remain separate to functions on other properties owned by the property to keep traffic low.

Conditions imposed by the Commission at the Oct. 8 meeting were primarily aimed at protecting Lovers Lane property owners. P&Z stipulated that the walkway must end at a concrete pad overlooking a brook at the property’s edge, and that any event advertisements instruct guests not to use Lovers Lane to access the property. Parking for the facility will be accessed from North Main Street and Low Road.

Additional conditions solidify the applicant’s proposal: 1 Low Road will be the address for both proposed new structures; 15 Low Road remain a single-family residence; and 29 Low Road will provide additional parking for the facility. The proposed south building is planned to contain offices for Low Road Sharon staff, while the north building will be a multi-use structure that will provide a downtown venue for arts-related programming, such as performances, readings and exhibits. Low Road Sharon has promised these events will be open and free to the public.

P&Z’s decision was tabled from the Commission’s September meeting to allow the town’s attorney time to review a dispute over a possible right-of-way easement existing between the applicant’s property and a neighboring plot where Thomas and Margaret Youngberg live.

Low Road Sharon has questioned the existence of the easement and claimed it shouldn’t have an impact on the project even if it is present on the property. The Youngbergs, on the other hand, are adamant that the easement does exist, and have sought answers on how the development will impact it.

At the Oct. 8 meeting, Attorney Steven Byrne’s verdict was presented: that P&Z does not have the authority to judge the legitimacy of an easement. Byrne affirmed any dispute over the easement will have to be settled in court outside of P&Z deliberations.

Conley Rollins, representing Low Road Sharon, stated his gratification with P&Z’s decision and said he hopes construction will begin early in 2026.

“We are grateful to the P&Z and Inland Wetlands Commissions, and to the neighbors and other residents who provided input during the public approval process,” he said.