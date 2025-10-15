sharon p&z

Sharon considers changes to agriculture regulations

SHARON — On the Oct. 8 Planning and Zoning Commission agenda were two proposed amendments to the town’s regulations surrounding agriculture.

The first to be discussed was a proposed addition that would allow for accessory profitable pursuits on active farms via special permit application, so long as the accessory use is secondary to the primary agricultural operation on the property. Options could include wineries, vacation stays or general events to name a few. P&Z ultimately tabled any decision until the next meeting as the town attorney confirms whether the draft would have to go back to public hearing if changes are made to the proposal.

Another long-standing issue, that of the regulation of chickens, became a full-room discussion as the Commission opened up the floor to Sharon Valley Road residents Letitia and Brian Brazee to air their grievances about a neighboring property owner’s chicken coop.

Letitia Brazee has issued complaints via letters to town hall since June, she said, and explained that while it may seem to be a minor issue, to her and her husband it isn’t. “Hearing the noise and smell, it’s not small,” she said of the chicken coop, which sits close to their property line on their neighbors’ sub-acre plot.

The only animals with property requirements attached to them are horses, and while a “farm” by definition must be more than three acres, there is nothing that says that owning chickens constitutes a farm.

The commission discussed the issue, noting that many municipalities in Connecticut do allow the ownership of hens, excluding roosters, on small parcels. It was noted that Falls Village, Salisbury and Cornwall all allow for home-owned poultry so long as property line setbacks are respected.

Further complicating the matter is the state’s “Right to Farm” law that allows agricultural operations to be conducted as a right and exempt from nuisance complaints unless the municipality develops an ordinance or regulation “to the contrary,” as per the statute’s language.

The Commission tabled the issue until the next meeting as commissioners conduct more research and develop a draft regulation. In the meantime, P&Z member Larry Moskowitz encouraged the feuding neighbors to seek a “compromise” among themselves, as the drafting and adoption of ordinances is a time-consuming process.

sharon p&z

Latest News

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Keep ReadingShow less

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Keep ReadingShow less

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts