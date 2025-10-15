Sharon considers changes to agriculture regulations

SHARON — On the Oct. 8 Planning and Zoning Commission agenda were two proposed amendments to the town’s regulations surrounding agriculture.

The first to be discussed was a proposed addition that would allow for accessory profitable pursuits on active farms via special permit application, so long as the accessory use is secondary to the primary agricultural operation on the property. Options could include wineries, vacation stays or general events to name a few. P&Z ultimately tabled any decision until the next meeting as the town attorney confirms whether the draft would have to go back to public hearing if changes are made to the proposal.

Another long-standing issue, that of the regulation of chickens, became a full-room discussion as the Commission opened up the floor to Sharon Valley Road residents Letitia and Brian Brazee to air their grievances about a neighboring property owner’s chicken coop.

Letitia Brazee has issued complaints via letters to town hall since June, she said, and explained that while it may seem to be a minor issue, to her and her husband it isn’t. “Hearing the noise and smell, it’s not small,” she said of the chicken coop, which sits close to their property line on their neighbors’ sub-acre plot.

The only animals with property requirements attached to them are horses, and while a “farm” by definition must be more than three acres, there is nothing that says that owning chickens constitutes a farm.

The commission discussed the issue, noting that many municipalities in Connecticut do allow the ownership of hens, excluding roosters, on small parcels. It was noted that Falls Village, Salisbury and Cornwall all allow for home-owned poultry so long as property line setbacks are respected.

Further complicating the matter is the state’s “Right to Farm” law that allows agricultural operations to be conducted as a right and exempt from nuisance complaints unless the municipality develops an ordinance or regulation “to the contrary,” as per the statute’s language.

The Commission tabled the issue until the next meeting as commissioners conduct more research and develop a draft regulation. In the meantime, P&Z member Larry Moskowitz encouraged the feuding neighbors to seek a “compromise” among themselves, as the drafting and adoption of ordinances is a time-consuming process.