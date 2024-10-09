editorial

By the community, for the community

When Robert and Mary Lou Estabrook purchased The Lakeville Journal in 1970 and The Millerton News in 1972, they set out to “publish the best newspaper of which [they] were capable.” They taught us that the role of the newspaper wasn’t just to report on the day-to-day, but to hold up a mirror, provide a record, and to help our community understand itself. But beyond that, Bob and Mary Lou took that sense of community responsibility and personally lived it.

This past weekend at the Jubilee Country Luncheon, we at The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News presented the inaugural Estabrook Community Leadership Award to The Harney Family, a family that has given so much to the Northwest Corner of Connecticut and Eastern Dutchess County in New York (see story and photos here). The award, named for Bob and Mary Lou Estabrook, recognizes an individual, family or organization for community leadership and the nurturing of community spirit.

The Harneys, too, embody that sense of responsibility. They are champions of local institutions, not just as employers and businesspeople, but as active and prominent supporters of a wide range of community organizations that provide essential services throughout the region.

This weekend, Elyse Harney reminded us to get involved. If you can give your time, money, or talents to a local organization working for a cause important to you, do it. If such an organization doesn’t exist, start it — and it doesn’t take much to begin.

The Jubilee was also an occasion to celebrate and support The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, now a nonprofit news organization. In an era when local news — news of your family, your friends, your neighbors, and your communities — is dwindling, we are grateful to be not only surviving but thriving. And that is only thanks to you ... our readers, our donors, and our advertisers.

Covering the goings-on of the region week-in and week-out is a duty we perform with great pride. After all, your community is our community.

Thank you.

Latest News

Haystack Festival brings literary minds to Norfolk

The Great Room at Norfolk Library filled to capacity for the Haystack Festival.

Jennifer Almquist

Just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 6, attendees of Norfolk Foundation’s Haystack Festival spilled out of the red Shingle Style Norfolk Library into brilliant October sunshine, emerging from the final book talk of the weekend (excepting an event for young readers later in the day). The talk, which was a conversation between horse experts journalist Sarah Maslin Nir and author David Chaffetz, was rife with equine puns and startling facts. The tongue-in-cheek use of the word “cavalier” brought laughs from the engaged audience, while Nir disclosed that horses eat for a full 16 hours a day.

The talk brought levity and humor to the festival’s conclusion, while also diving into the serious history of the relationship between society and horses. Chaffetz explained horses were fundamental in the formation of large empires: “We don’t see empires until horses became fundamental to the political state.” Nir elaborated that the “wild” horses in North America are not native, but feral horses descended from animals brought by Spanish imperialists. “No tea grows in England,” she explained, “it is the result of empire – and so are horses.”

book talk

Project SAGE's solemn vigil

"The Red Sand Project" is intended to draw attention to often overlooked domestic violence issues in the Northwest Corner.

Natalia Zukerman

To mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Project SAGE held its annual community vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Community Field in Lakeville. Project SAGE is a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs.

A large group of people gathered quietly in the center of the field where they were handed packets of red sand. Red Sand Project, created by artist and activist Molly Gochman, is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to encourage people to reflect, connect, and take action against the vulnerabilities that contribute to human trafficking, modern slavery, and exploitation.

project sage

Northwest Corner artists unite for Clay Way Tour Oct. 19-20

Pottery of all sorts will be on display at the Clay Way Tour, featuring 26 area artists.

Provided

Now in its 8th year, The Clay Way Studio Tour is an annually held event featuring some of Connecticut’s best potters. Twenty six artists will show their work among nine studios.

The Tour takes place in Litchfield County Connecticut and Wingdale, New York Oct.19 and 20 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Potter and organizer Jane Herald explained the origin of the tour.

pottery