Camp Sloane names veteran YMCA leader Luke Dooley CEO

Camp Sloane YMCA has named Luke Dooley, a camp leader with 20 years of experience at YMCA residential camps, as its new chief executive officer.
Dooley will oversee Camp Sloane’s year-round staff, strategic development, and finances as the organization prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2028.
He takes over from Gina Lucas, who has been interim executive director.
Dooley most recently served as executive director of the YMCA Joe C. Davis Outdoor Center through May 2026. There, he helped develop the outdoor education program and expand the year-round retreats department.
Dooley previously held leadership positions at YMCA Camp Cullen, YMCA Camp Kirkwood, YMCA Camp Chandler, and YMCA Camp Hanes.
“As we approach our centennial year in 2028, we look forward to partnering with Luke to honor the traditions that have made Camp Sloane so special while embracing new opportunities for the future,” said board Chairman Amanda Jacobson, who attended Camp Sloane, in a statement.
“Together, we are committed to ensuring Camp Sloane remains a place where young people discover confidence, friendship, leadership, and a lifelong connection to the outdoors for generations to come.”
Dooley, in a statement, said his career has demonstrated the role camps can play in young people’s character development.
“Camp provides the confidence, connection, and sense of belonging that can only be found through time spent outdoors and away from the screen,” he said. “Camp Sloane has a long legacy of providing a safe place for families, and I’m excited to help grow its impact on the next generation of campers.”
A New York City native, Dooley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Camp Sloane is located on Indian Mountain Road.