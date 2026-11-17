Johnson, a Litchfield resident who sat down for an interview Nov. 13, spent 20 years at Explorations Charter School in Winsted, where she taught math for eight years and served 12 years as principal and executive director.

Working with younger children is different, she said. “Sometimes it’s like herding kittens, but the energy is so infectious.

“I see the joy in the kids’ faces, especially the younger ones on the way in.”

Johnson greets students as they arrive in the morning and as they board the buses in the afternoon.

“We have hugs and high fives,” she said. “And if someone had a rough day the day before, I tell them I’m glad to see them.”

Kellogg has 82 students, including 19 in a combined first- and second-grade class.

The Board of Education approved hiring a new second-grade teacher on Nov. 10.

Three board members — Adam Sher, Scott Miller and Dathalinn O’Dea — voted in favor. Two members — Chair Pat Mechare and Maria Bulson, a former Kellogg principal — abstained, citing concerns about the timing of the hire and the decision to forgo a long-term substitute.

Johnson said the situation was unusual. The combined first and second grade class had been staffed by a certified teacher and a full-time paraprofessional.

The paraprofessional left, and Johnson said the staffing gap presented a “unique opportunity.”

“I was going to propose a new second grade position” in the upcoming budget discussions, she said.

She said she had hoped for stronger applicants for the paraprofessional job and that, with mandated curriculum changes coming, having a full-time second-grade teacher made sense.

Asked about hiring a long-term substitute, Johnson said, “the problem is candidate quality.

“I’m looking for stability.”

Johnson had nothing but good things to say about the Kellogg faculty and staff. She said collaboration among the school’s approximately 10 teachers and with her office is excellent.

“The teachers are comfortable coming to me for help or support.”

Johnson said she and her husband, Charles Beaudoin, who was on hand for the school’s Veterans Day event, have spent time in Falls Village to get a feel for the community.

“We’ve made a point of being part of the town — going on walks, visiting restaurants, going to the library.

“This is where I was meant to be.”