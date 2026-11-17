A new restaurant is set to open at 18 East Main St. in North Canaan following the abrupt closure of Cafe Gourmet earlier this year.
Canaan Cafe and Kitchen has announced an American and Spanish-inspired breakfast menu featuring pancakes, French toast, burritos and more.
Prices will range from $8.95 for a breakfast sandwich to $17.95 for a French toast breakfast sandwich, which is filled with Canadian bacon, crispy bacon, sausage and melted cheese.
The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.