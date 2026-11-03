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Hudson Valley Restaurant Week serves up two weeks of dining deals

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week serves up two weeks of dining deals

Cornerstone in Pawling is one of the restaurants participating in Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. Chef Harris Mayer’s menu is created directly with farmers in the region.

Provided

There’s no better excuse to try a new restaurant — or revisit an old favorite — than Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, returning Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 16.

The biannual culinary celebration, organized by Hudson Valley magazine, brings together approximately 100 restaurants across eight New York counties, including Columbia and Dutchess, offering specially priced prix fixe menus that showcase the region’s diverse culinary landscape.

Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch and dinner menus at several price points. Brunch is available for $24.95 or $29.95, lunch for $24.95, $29.95 or $39.95, and dinner for $29.95, $39.95 or $44.95. Most menus feature three courses, giving diners an opportunity to sample a restaurant’s offerings without committing to the usual à la carte prices.

While the event does not include restaurants in Litchfield County, Connecticut, diners in the Northwest Corner can find participating establishments in nearby Dutchess and Columbia counties. Among the options are Corrigan’s Iron Furnace in Verbank, Savona’s Trattoria & Bar in Red Hook and Cornerstone Restaurant & Bar in Pawling.

From creative farm-to-table cuisine featuring locally sourced ingredients to international flavors and classic comfort food, Restaurant Week celebrates the chefs, farmers and food producers who make the Hudson Valley a culinary destination.

Participating restaurants determine which meals and days they will offer the special menus, and some offer takeout options. Prices do not include beverages, tax or gratuity.

No tickets or passes are required, but reservations are strongly recommended. For a complete list of restaurants and menus, visit hvmag.com/events/restaurant-week.

Natalia Zukerman
Arts, Lifestyle and Enagement Editor
Natalia Zukerman is arts, lifestyle and engagement editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. She writes about the region's vibrant cultural life, produces the weekly What To Do newsletter and contributes a weekly cartoon to the newspapers. Beyond journalism, Natalia is an accomplished musician, painter, educator and cultural diplomat. Her boundless passion for the arts enriches communities worldwide. She lives in Millerton with her dog, Georgie.
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