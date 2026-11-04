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Black Rabbit to close after 15 years

Black Rabbit to close after 15 years

The Black Rabbit Bar & Grille in Lakeville will close Sunday, Nov. 8, after 15 years in business.

Madi Long

LAKEVILLE — The Black Rabbit Bar & Grille will close Sunday, Nov. 8, after 15 years in business, prompting an outpouring of sadness from patrons who described it as a gathering place for the community.

Owner Kendra Chapman announced the closing on Facebook Saturday, Oct. 31, and posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door.

“We appreciate all your support over the 15 years and hope you will join us throughout the week for our last celebration,” read the announcement.

More than 30 people commented on the Facebook post, expressing sadness and wishing Chapman the best.

Neither the sign nor the Facebook post gave a reason for the closing. Chapman could not be reached for comment.

A message posted on the Black Rabbit’s door and Facebook page announces the Lakeville restaurant’s closing Sunday, Nov. 8, after 15 years in business.Madi Long

Kendra and Corey Chapman opened the restaurant at 2 Ethan Allen St. in 2011 with an emphasis on casual, family dining for local residents and weekend visitors alike.

Kendra had previously worked as the longtime innkeeper at The White Hart in Salisbury. Before opening the Black Rabbit, the couple operated Chapman’s Chowder House within the Sheffield Pub in Massachusetts, with Kendra cooking and Corey serving customers and handling the bookkeeping.

Lloyd Wallingford of Lakeville, a Black Rabbit regular from the beginning, had been a customer at each stop.

“I followed Kendra from the White Hart to the Chowder House in Sheffield to the Black Rabbit,” he said. “I was there when they were naming it.”

“It was the hang, where the working class hung out.”

The Black Rabbit’s original menu featured Kendra’s New England clam chowder, burgers, sandwiches and pizza. The space, previously occupied by Café Giulia, offered booths and outdoor seating.

For patron Terry Cowgill, knowing Chapman from her White Hart days gave him confidence in the restaurant.

“When The Rabbit first opened 15 years ago, I was sure it would be a success,” he said.

“As a local, I always got a warm feeling the minute I walked in the door and plopped myself down at the bar.”

Cowgill said he found friends and acquaintances among the regulars and met new people there, too.

The restaurant also participated in community events, including Salisbury’s annual Jumpfest. In a 2014 letter to the Journal, Chapman described sponsoring a Human Dog Sled team and welcoming customers who came in afterward to recount the races.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he was very sorry to hear of the closing.

“I know it has been a valued part of our town,” he said, offering his thanks and best wishes. “We will miss the camaraderie, food and outdoor dining on warm nights.”

Chapman spoke about the financial pressures facing the business in October 2025, telling The Lakeville Journal the restaurant was losing money that year after previously being able to save enough to help cover the quieter winter months.

“Every year it seems like it’s getting tougher,” she said at the time.

As the restaurant prepares for closure, Wallingford expressed sadness tempered by concern for its owner.

“We’re all sad, but Kendra needs a break and she’s going to get it.”

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
Christian Murray
Executive Editor

Christian Murray is executive editor of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A graduate of the Columbia Journalism School, he is a veteran journalist, founding the Queens Post and its network of neighborhood news sites—including the Sunnyside Post, Astoria Post, LIC Post and Jackson Heights Post—and helping pioneer hyperlocal digital journalism in New York City. Before joining LJMN in 2025, he served as managing editor at Schneps Media, overseeing amNewYork, the Queens Courier, the Bronx Times and other local publications. Earlier in his career, Murray was a political reporter for Newsday and a business reporter for Reuters. A native of New Zealand, he says northwest Connecticut reminds him of the landscapes where he grew up—a connection that made the region feel like home from the start.

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