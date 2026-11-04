Black Rabbit to close after 15 years

LAKEVILLE — The Black Rabbit Bar & Grille will close Sunday, Nov. 8, after 15 years in business, prompting an outpouring of sadness from patrons who described it as a gathering place for the community.

Owner Kendra Chapman announced the closing on Facebook Saturday, Oct. 31, and posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door.

“We appreciate all your support over the 15 years and hope you will join us throughout the week for our last celebration,” read the announcement.

More than 30 people commented on the Facebook post, expressing sadness and wishing Chapman the best.

Neither the sign nor the Facebook post gave a reason for the closing. Chapman could not be reached for comment.

A message posted on the Black Rabbit’s door and Facebook page announces the Lakeville restaurant’s closing Sunday, Nov. 8, after 15 years in business. Madi Long

Kendra and Corey Chapman opened the restaurant at 2 Ethan Allen St. in 2011 with an emphasis on casual, family dining for local residents and weekend visitors alike.

Kendra had previously worked as the longtime innkeeper at The White Hart in Salisbury. Before opening the Black Rabbit, the couple operated Chapman’s Chowder House within the Sheffield Pub in Massachusetts, with Kendra cooking and Corey serving customers and handling the bookkeeping.

Lloyd Wallingford of Lakeville, a Black Rabbit regular from the beginning, had been a customer at each stop.

“I followed Kendra from the White Hart to the Chowder House in Sheffield to the Black Rabbit,” he said. “I was there when they were naming it.”

“It was the hang, where the working class hung out.”

The Black Rabbit’s original menu featured Kendra’s New England clam chowder, burgers, sandwiches and pizza. The space, previously occupied by Café Giulia, offered booths and outdoor seating.

For patron Terry Cowgill, knowing Chapman from her White Hart days gave him confidence in the restaurant.

“When The Rabbit first opened 15 years ago, I was sure it would be a success,” he said.

“As a local, I always got a warm feeling the minute I walked in the door and plopped myself down at the bar.”

Cowgill said he found friends and acquaintances among the regulars and met new people there, too.

The restaurant also participated in community events, including Salisbury’s annual Jumpfest. In a 2014 letter to the Journal, Chapman described sponsoring a Human Dog Sled team and welcoming customers who came in afterward to recount the races.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he was very sorry to hear of the closing.

“I know it has been a valued part of our town,” he said, offering his thanks and best wishes. “We will miss the camaraderie, food and outdoor dining on warm nights.”

Chapman spoke about the financial pressures facing the business in October 2025, telling The Lakeville Journal the restaurant was losing money that year after previously being able to save enough to help cover the quieter winter months.

“Every year it seems like it’s getting tougher,” she said at the time.

As the restaurant prepares for closure, Wallingford expressed sadness tempered by concern for its owner.

“We’re all sad, but Kendra needs a break and she’s going to get it.”