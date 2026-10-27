Car, truck collide head-onon Route 44 in East Canaan

EAST CANAAN — Two drivers suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision on Route 44 in East Canaan near Hillside Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 26.
Aidan Figueroa, 22, of Oxford, was driving west in a2016 Nissan Altima at around3:45 p.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane on a curve and struck a box truck driven by Larry Santiago, 57, according to police. The truck then went off the road and struck a tree.
Santiago, from Springfield, Massachusetts, was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital with minor injuries.
Residents watched as a LifeStar air ambulance landed in a nearby field to transport Figueroa to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Police said he did not sustain life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for some time.
Police issued Figueroa infractions for speeding and failure to maintain his lane.
“That’s always been a bad corner,” said resident Gary Salmon. “I was working with the cows, then I heard the helicopter… but I knew it had to be right here somewhere.”